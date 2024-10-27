USA Sack Head Coach After Guiding Them To Historic T20 World Cup 2024 Campaign

Hyderabad: Former Australian cricketer Stuart Law has been sacked by the USA men’s national cricket team from the role of head coach. The 56-year-old’s exit from stint comes after the team suffered a 10-wicket loss against Scotland in the qualifying match of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

The decision to part ways with Law comes after the USA had a disappointing start to their campaign in the World Cup League 2 series in Dallas. The team was bowled out on a total of 144. Scotland Andrew Umeed then played a key role in the chase for the Scottish side with an unbeaten 98 which helped the team chase the target within a span of 24.5 overs. Also, the team had lost the T20 series against Nepal by 0-3.

"USA Cricket announced the departure of Men’s National Team Head Coach Stuart Law today."

"Law was appointed to the position in April and led the team during USA’s historic performance at this year’s T20 World Cup, where the team advanced to the Super 8 in its inaugural World Cup appearance," read the statement.

After being appointed in April on a three-year contract, Law coached the team to a remarkable T20 World Cup campaign. The team inked a historic victory over Pakistan in Dallas and made it into the Super 8. Although the team crashed out of the tournament, their performance made a lot of waves in the cricket fraternity.

Law is known for his coaching role with teams like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, West Indies, and Afghanistan in the past.