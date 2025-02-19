USA Ink History Against Oman; Break India’s 40-Year-Old Record

Oman: The United States wrote history in the Cricket World Cup League 2 encounter by defending the lowest-ever ODI total in a non-curtailed match. They defended a paltry total of 122 by defeating the opposition by 57 runs in the match played in Al Amerat. This is the lowest total successfully defended in ODI cricket excluding matches with a revised target or reduced overs.

The previous lowest total successfully defended in a full ODI was by India against Pakistan in Sharjah. The Indian side defended a total of 125 against Pakistan in the Rothmans Four-Nations Cup where they won the match by 38 runs.

Also, it was the first completed men’s ODI ever after a span of 4671 matches - without a single ball bowled by a fast bowler. The match also equalled the record for most wickets taken in an ODI by spinners (19) equalling the record in the Bangladesh-Pakistan ODI in 2011.

In the conditions which assisted the spinners, Nosthush Kenjige's left-arm spin was impressive as he picked 5/11 from 7.3 overs to play a crucial role in dismissing Oman on 65. Milind Kumar and Yasir Mohammed picked two wickets each for the USA.

After choosing to bowl first, Oman bowlers troubled the USA batters with captain Monank Patel being dismissed on a duck. Aaron Jones (16) and Sanjay Krishnamurthi (16) showed a fight but Milling carried the innings by smashing six boundaries to go beyond three figures. The USA were bowled out on 122 in 35.3 overs with Shakeel Ahmed clocking the best figures (3/20) for Oman.

Notably, the USA and Oman amassed a total of only 187 runs in 61 overs which is the second-lowest aggregate in an ODI where both the teams were bundled out. The 41-over match between India and Bangladesh in 2014 registered an aggregate of 163 runs which is the lowest.