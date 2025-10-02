ETV Bharat / sports

USA Cricket Declares Itself Bankrupt; Becomes First ICC Member Board To Do So

Hyderabad: In a dramatic move, USA cricket have filed for bankruptcy just a few minutes ahead of the scheduled preliminary-injunction hearing around the dispute with American Cricket Enterprises. According to a report by Cricbuzz, the move automatically halts the proceedings, and the decision will now be made by the federal bankruptcy court. The recent development adds a new twist to the entire chaos that is going in USA cricket, which also resulted in the suspension of the USA cricket board.

This is the first instance known globally in which an ICC member has filed for bankruptcy. The move from USA cricket comes after the ICC’s pressure over reforms.

Where does the situation stand now?