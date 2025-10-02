USA Cricket Declares Itself Bankrupt; Becomes First ICC Member Board To Do So
USA Cricket filed for bankruptcy just a few minutes ahead of the scheduled preliminary-injunction hearing against them.
Hyderabad: In a dramatic move, USA cricket have filed for bankruptcy just a few minutes ahead of the scheduled preliminary-injunction hearing around the dispute with American Cricket Enterprises. According to a report by Cricbuzz, the move automatically halts the proceedings, and the decision will now be made by the federal bankruptcy court. The recent development adds a new twist to the entire chaos that is going in USA cricket, which also resulted in the suspension of the USA cricket board.
This is the first instance known globally in which an ICC member has filed for bankruptcy. The move from USA cricket comes after the ICC’s pressure over reforms.
Where does the situation stand now?
USA Cricket has sought protection under Chapter 11, and it is restructuring its obligations. The Colorado hearing has been paused temporarily. With USA Cricket’s decision, the bankruptcy court will now oversee the entire process.
Early bankruptcy schedules offer a look at the finances, which include modest assets and unsecured claims of just over half a million dollars. The current players' contracts, including some of the international stars, are now under Chapter 11 oversight.
USA Cricket suspended
ICC suspended USA Cricket’s membership on September 23. The decision was taken after the board repeatedly breached its obligations as an ICC member.
After a year-long review and extensive engagement with stakeholders, ICC arrived at the decision. The breaches listed by the ICC include a failure to implement a functional governance structure and a lack of progress towards recognition as a National Governing Body by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC). Also, ICC stated that the actions of the cricket governance in the country caused reputational damage to the sport in the country