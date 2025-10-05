ETV Bharat / sports

USA Beat India 5-0 In 'Checkmate: USA vs India' Clash; Nakamura Turns Showman

Hyderabad: India conceded a 5- defeat against the USA in the exhibition Checkmate: USA vs India chess match. World Champion D Gukesh was beaten by Hikaru Nakamura in a bullet game, and the latter came up with an unusual celebration.

The Checkmate: USA vs India exhibition chess match was held at Arlington Esports Stadium, Texas. The live audiences cheered during the match, unlike how traditional matches are played in silence.

Nakamura turns showman

The game between the two ended in a checkmate, and Nakamura threw a chess piece to the fans, celebrating the USA’s clean sweep over India by 5-0. The Nakamura vs Gukesh match was played last, and India were already 4-0 down in the contest. The exhibition contest kicked off with Arjun Erigaisi, only the second Indian to cross 2800 Elo points after Viswanathan Anand, suffering a loss against Fabiano Caruana.