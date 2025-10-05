USA Beat India 5-0 In 'Checkmate: USA vs India' Clash; Nakamura Turns Showman
The USA beat India by 5-0 in the exhibition event, and Nakamura celebrated the win in a unique manner.
Published : October 5, 2025 at 12:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: India conceded a 5- defeat against the USA in the exhibition Checkmate: USA vs India chess match. World Champion D Gukesh was beaten by Hikaru Nakamura in a bullet game, and the latter came up with an unusual celebration.
The Checkmate: USA vs India exhibition chess match was held at Arlington Esports Stadium, Texas. The live audiences cheered during the match, unlike how traditional matches are played in silence.
Nakamura turns showman
The game between the two ended in a checkmate, and Nakamura threw a chess piece to the fans, celebrating the USA’s clean sweep over India by 5-0. The Nakamura vs Gukesh match was played last, and India were already 4-0 down in the contest. The exhibition contest kicked off with Arjun Erigaisi, only the second Indian to cross 2800 Elo points after Viswanathan Anand, suffering a loss against Fabiano Caruana.
International Master Ethan Vaz suffered a defeat against 14-year-old Tanitoluwa Adewumi of the USA. Carissa Yip emerged triumphant over FIDE World Cup winner Divya Deshmukh. The fourth game was an interesting clash between India’s Sagar Shah and popular chess streamer Levy Rozman (Gotham Chess).
Gukesh’s narrow loss against Nakamura
Gukesh gave Nakamura a tough fight and played out a draw with black pieces in the 10-minute and five-minute games. Finally, Nakamura scored a win over Gukesh in a one-minute bullet game that included a one-second increment per move.
Nakamura checkmated Gukesh by playing Qd8 on the 56th move. A white bishop on b2 made sure that Gukesh’s king on f8 had no escape path. As the USA were the host, all players played with white pieces. Indian players will have the white pieces in the reverse fixture, which will be held in India.