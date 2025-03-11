ETV Bharat / sports

Watch: US Track Runner Hit Brutally With Baton Mid-Relay; Suffers Concussion From Impact

Virginia: A shocking incident occurred at the Virginia High School League Class 3 State Indoor Championships last Tuesday. One of the competitors was struck on the head by another racer mid-relay. The attack left the runner who was hit on the head with head injuries, and it sparked outrage amongst the spectators.

Brookville High School junior Kaelen Tucker was competing in the race with an aim to help her school secure a victory in the 4x200m relay final. The competition was becoming fierce. But it took a shocking turn as the race was stained with an unsportsmanlike moment. A video footage out on the internet shows that Tucker was hit by an opponent representing Norcom on her head on the curve. The video further shows that her opponent not only hit Tucker but also threw her baton at the racer.

“So, on the back curve, I kind of got cut off, and I tried to pass her the first time, so I let her go ahead. I knew when I got fully on the curve that I was just going to have to push through past her. So, as we were coming up in the middle of the curve, we were bumping arms a lot. So, I got a little more on the outside of the curve to go around her,” Tucker stated in an interview with the WSET ABC 13.