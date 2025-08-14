US Open 2025: Venus Williams Set To Become Oldest Single Entrant Since 1981; Here’s How?

Hyderabad: Venus Williams is all set to make a historic return to the US Open 2025 later this month after receiving a wild-card invitation for the tournament at the age of 45. Thus, she is set to become the oldest singles entrant in the competition since 1981. The last player older than Venus to compete in a major was Renee Richards, who was 47 in 1981, according to the information by the International Tennis Federation.

Away from court due to surgery

The seven-time Grand Slam winner won the US Open in 2000 and 200. She last played a singles match at the event in 2023, exiting in the first round. She hasn’t won a singles match in the tournament since 2019. The American Tennis star has already been granted a wild card entry for the mixed doubles event with fellow American Reilly Opelka. The singles matches where she has earned a wild card entry as well will start from August 24 in New York.

Venus was away from action as she was required to undergo surgery to remove uterine fibroids. The American tennis star returned in July at the DC Open for the first time in 16 months and became the oldest woman to win a tour-level singles match since Martina Navratilova at Wimbledon 2004.

Venus also participated in the Cincinnati Open last week via a wild card, but she was knocked out in the opening round of the tournament.

The US Tennis Association made an announcement of some more wild card players like Clervie Ngounoue, Julieta Pareja, Caty McNally, Valerie Glozman, and Alyssa Ahn. In the men’s section, Americans Brandon Holt, Nishesh Basavareddy, Tristan Boyer, Emilio Nava, Stefan Dostanic, Darwin Blanch, France’s Valentin Royer, and Australia’s Tristan Schoolkate have received wild card entries.

US Open to start from August 24

The tournament will start on Sunday, August 24, when the first round matches in both the men’s and women’s singles will be held. However, the qualifying matches will be played from August 18 to August 21. Aryna Sabalenka is the defending champion, and she will be looking to retain her title this time around as well.