2025 US Open | Prize Money Sets Record For Largest Purse In Tennis History

New York: The US Open, the last Grand Slam, which will be played from August 18, will rewrite history, by presenting its biggest-ever checks to players competing in the 2025 tournament.
According to a media statement, this summer's New York showcase will be the first tennis event to reach $90 million in total player compensation, with the USTA once again offering the largest purse in tennis history. "This amount tops the total $75 million in 2024, the previous highest purse in tennis history, with an increase of 20 per cent," the statement said.
The men's and women's singles champions at the 2025 US Open will each take home $5 million, up 39 per cent from the $3.6 million awarded in 2024, making it the largest winning payout in the sport.
The statement added that US Open has made a deliberate and concerted effort to ensure double-digit percentage increases from 2024 in all rounds of all events for all players, while at the same time significantly increasing the percentage of prize money for athletes playing deep into the singles draws.
In addition to the increase for the main-draw singles champions, finalists ($2.5 million, an increase of 39%), semi-finalists ($1.26 million, an increase of 26%), quarter-finalists ($660,000, an increase of 25%) and Round of 16 competitors ($400,000, an increase of 23%) will all see substantial growth. This follows years of a strategic focus on redistribution to the early rounds and Qualifying Tournament to provide meaningful payouts to all players, it said.
The statement also added that men's and women’s doubles purses are also significantly increased in an effort to support the players competing in these championships, up 23 per cent to $4.78 million from $3.89 million in 2024.
The organisers also said that for the first time ever, the winning teams from the men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles tournaments will earn $1 million in prize money.
The men’s and women’s qualifying tournaments’ prize money will increase to a record $8 million, up 10 per cent for this year. In addition to prize money, as has been the case in recent years, the US Open has made an effort to help reduce out-of-pocket expenses for all competitors in all professional main draw and qualifying events.
It said all players will receive a travel stipend of $1,000, as well as two hotel rooms in the official player hotel (or $600 per day if the player chooses to lodge at another accommodation), resulting in $5 million in overall support. In addition, players will receive free racquet stringing of up to five racquets per round.
The full breakdown of US Open prize money is below:
Men's & Women's Singles Main Draw
Champion: $5,000,000
Runner-Up: $2,500,000
Semifinalists: $1,260,000
Quarterfinalists: $660,000
Round of 16: $400,000
Round of 32: $237,000
Round of 64: $154,000
Round of 128: $110,000
Men's & Women's Doubles Main Draw (per team)
Champions: $1,000,000
Runners-Up: $500,000
Semifinalists: $250,000
Quarterfinalists: $125,000
Round of 16: $75,000
Round of 32: $45,000
Round of 64: $30,000
Mixed Doubles (per team)
Champions: $1,000,000
Runners-Up: $400,000
Semifinalists: $200,000
Quarterfinalists: $100,000
Round of 16: $20,000
Men's & Women's Singles Qualifying
Round of 32: $57,200
Round of 64: $41,800
Round of 128: $27,500
JioStar Acquires Exclusive Broadcast and Streaming Rights for US Open for the Next Five Years
Meanwhile, JioStar has announced that it has acquired the exclusive broadcast and streaming rights for the US Open Tennis Championships for the next five years.
Secured by the USTA’s media rights agency, IMG, this landmark partnership will see every match from the hard courts of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center broadcasted on Star Sports Network and streamed on JioHotstar, delivering every ace, rally, and match point directly to millions of Indian screens.
The tournament also announced a reimagination of its US Open Mixed Doubles Championship, which this year will feature 16 star-studded pairs all vying for US$ 1 million in prize money going to the winning team. The blockbuster field will include many of the men and women ranked in the Top 10, nine Grand Slam singles champions and veritable legends of the game.