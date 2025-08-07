ETV Bharat / sports

2025 US Open | Prize Money Sets Record For Largest Purse In Tennis History

File - Iga Świątek, of Poland, right, reacts after losing a point to Jessica Pegula, of the United States, left, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships ( AP )

New York: The US Open, the last Grand Slam, which will be played from August 18, will rewrite history, by presenting its biggest-ever checks to players competing in the 2025 tournament.

According to a media statement, this summer's New York showcase will be the first tennis event to reach $90 million in total player compensation, with the USTA once again offering the largest purse in tennis history. "This amount tops the total $75 million in 2024, the previous highest purse in tennis history, with an increase of 20 per cent," the statement said.

The men's and women's singles champions at the 2025 US Open will each take home $5 million, up 39 per cent from the $3.6 million awarded in 2024, making it the largest winning payout in the sport.

The statement added that US Open has made a deliberate and concerted effort to ensure double-digit percentage increases from 2024 in all rounds of all events for all players, while at the same time significantly increasing the percentage of prize money for athletes playing deep into the singles draws.

In addition to the increase for the main-draw singles champions, finalists ($2.5 million, an increase of 39%), semi-finalists ($1.26 million, an increase of 26%), quarter-finalists ($660,000, an increase of 25%) and Round of 16 competitors ($400,000, an increase of 23%) will all see substantial growth. This follows years of a strategic focus on redistribution to the early rounds and Qualifying Tournament to provide meaningful payouts to all players, it said.

The statement also added that men's and women’s doubles purses are also significantly increased in an effort to support the players competing in these championships, up 23 per cent to $4.78 million from $3.89 million in 2024.

The organisers also said that for the first time ever, the winning teams from the men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles tournaments will earn $1 million in prize money.

The men’s and women’s qualifying tournaments’ prize money will increase to a record $8 million, up 10 per cent for this year. In addition to prize money, as has been the case in recent years, the US Open has made an effort to help reduce out-of-pocket expenses for all competitors in all professional main draw and qualifying events.

It said all players will receive a travel stipend of $1,000, as well as two hotel rooms in the official player hotel (or $600 per day if the player chooses to lodge at another accommodation), resulting in $5 million in overall support. In addition, players will receive free racquet stringing of up to five racquets per round.

The full breakdown of US Open prize money is below:

Men's & Women's Singles Main Draw

Champion: $5,000,000

Runner-Up: $2,500,000

Semifinalists: $1,260,000

Quarterfinalists: $660,000

Round of 16: $400,000

Round of 32: $237,000

Round of 64: $154,000

Round of 128: $110,000

Men's & Women's Doubles Main Draw (per team)

Champions: $1,000,000