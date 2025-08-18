US Open 2025: Unique Facts About One Of The Major Tennis Slams

Hyderabad: The main round of the US Open 2025 is all set to start on August 24 to September 7. The US Open is one of the four major Grand Slam tournaments, which runs throughout the year. The previous edition of the US Open was won by Jannik Sinner of Italy in men’s singles. Aryna Sabalenka lifted the crown in the women’s singles, beating Jessica Pegula in the final in two straight sets.

One of the oldest tennis tournaments around the world was developed from the U.S. National Championship, which was established in 1881. Interestingly, the five championships - men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles were held at different venues, but the tournament moved to Flushing Meadows in 1978.

Currently, the tournament is played on acrylic hard court surfaces.

Although the US Open is one of the four major Grand Slams in Tennis, there are some things that make the competition a unique one.

Only slam to schedule regular matches at night

Starting the tradition in 1975, the US Open was the first Grand Slam to host night matches. Also, it is the only major to regularly schedule matches at night. The tournament’s night sessions are known for their lively atmosphere and electric energy. Particularly, the sessions in Arthur Ashes stadium gain a huge attention.

Notably, these popular sessions have received criticism as well for matches extending late into the night on a few occasions or even early hours of the morning.

Only Major which has been played at three different surfaces

Usually, a Grand Slam in tennis is also associated with a particular type of surface. The French Open is known for its clay courts, Wimbledon is known for its grass courts, while the synthetic hard court is used in the Australian Open. The US Open is played on acryllic hard courts, but that has not always been the case. It is the only major which has been played on three different surfaces. From 1881 to 1974, it was played on grass and from 1975 to 1977 on clay. The tournament took its current form in 1978, and the matches are now played on hard courts.

First event to offer equal prize money for men and women

The US Open became the first sporting event in 1973 to offer equal prize money for both men and women. The decision was largely due to a fierce stance and advocacy from Billie Jean King. The women tennis players were being paid much less than their male counterparts, but Billie took a stance on the matter.

She threatened to boycott the event if women were not paid the same amount as men, which led to a historic change. Men and women competing in the 1973 edition played for total purses of $100,000, including a reward of $25,000 for both men’s and women’s singles champions.