US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Raises Bizarre Complaint; Joins Casper Rudd

Hyderabad: Novak Djokovic has filed a bizarre complaint to the US Open organisers after entering the third round of the tournament on Wednesday. However, the organisers are unlikely to act on it. Djokovic overcame the physical difficulties in the match to beat Learner Tien in straight sets in the first round of the US Open and then take down Zachary Svajda in the third round.

Djokovic’s last Grand Slam win came in New York in 2023 and is on the search for his 25th major. He will square off against Cameron Norrie in the third round on Friday. Although the Serb has made an impressive start to his campaign, he is bothered by a different kind of problem.

After his victory against Svajda, Djokovic complained about the smell of marijuana.

"You can definitely feel it, it's not like you can't," said Djokovic. "Actually, you feel it more than anywhere else! Some people are more bothered, some less.

"I'm not a fan of that smell either, actually, stench. But it's allowed here, and somehow you just have to accept it the way it is. You feel it everywhere, from practice to the match… that's just how it is."

The Serbian Tennis star has to accept the condition as he knows that the organisers of the US Open don’t hold the authority to act on it. Under the State Law in New York, adults aged 21 and above are legally allowed to possess up to 3 ounces (approximately 85 grams) of cannabis and up to 24 grams of concentrated cannabis (such as oils or edibles) for personal use. Thus, the USTA (United States Tennis Association) and the US Open organisers have no control over regulating the presence of cannabis outside the venues.

Djokovic is not the only player to address the issue. Earlier, Casper Ruud also admitted that he suffered the same problem during the mixed doubles event.

"For me, this is the worst thing about New York. The smell is everywhere, even here on the courts. We have to accept it, but it's not my favourite smell,” he added.

"It's quite annoying to be playing, tired, and just metres away someone is smoking marijuana. We can't do anything about it unless the law is reversed, but I have strong doubts that will happen."