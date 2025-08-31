ETV Bharat / sports

US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Achieves Incredible Feat By Beating Denis Shapovalov; Joins Nadal And Djokovic In Elite List

The Wimbledon 2025 winner, Janik Sinner, achieved a special feat with his victory over Roger Federer in the US Open.

US open 2025
File Photo: Jannik Sinner (AFP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : August 31, 2025 at 3:31 PM IST

Hyderabad: Janik Sinner continued his sublime form in the early stages of the US Open, beating Denis Shapovalov in the Round 3 match. Shapovalov won the first set, but Sinner bounced back after that, winning the next three sets to score a win. He entered the round of 16 with a scoreline of 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3, a win that marked his 20th victory at the US Open. Notably, he already has scripted 20 triumphs at each of the three other grand slam tournaments, scripting deep grand slam runs.

Sinner scripts history

Just two weeks after his 24th birthday, Sinner became the fourth youngest player to complete 20 victories at each of the four Grand Slams. Rafael Nadal, Boris Becker and Novak Djokovic had reached the feat in the past. Notably, Sinner has won all four Grand Slams at just the age of 24 years. The Italian athlete is the defending champion at the US Open and is one of the strong contenders to win the title this time as well.

“Week two is completely different. You see fewer people behind the scenes. That’s always a great sign that I’m still here. It’s getting tougher and tougher physically and mentally. It’s obviously a special place for me. The first time that I played the main draw in a Grand Slam was here, and I won last year.” Sinner said after the match.

How can Alcaraz join the list?

Sinner’s rival Carlos Alcaraz can also join the illustrious list. He already has 20 victories each in the French Open and Wimbledon. He is only 3 wins short when it comes to the US Open. However, the Australian Open still presents a question mark. Alcaraz has 11 victories in the Australian Open, and so he can reach the milestone earliest in 2027.

The Italian number one will now take on Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik in the round of 16 match to beat Sinner since 2024.

