US Open 2025: World No. 1 Janik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Event

Hyderabad: World No. 1 Janik Sinner pulled out of the new-look format of the mixed doubles event in the US Open 2025. The Italian star withdrew from the tournament after retiring from the final of the Cincinnati Open against Carlos Alcaraz recently due to illness.
Sinner was scheduled to take part in the mixed doubles event along with Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic. However, organisers have confirmed that the duo would not take part in the fourth and final Grand Slam of the year. The pairing of Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison is named as the replacement.
The announcement was made just a few hours before the first match of the event on Tuesday. Sinner was originally supposed to pair with Emma Navarro, but the plans were changed later, and he intended to form an on-court partnership with Siniakova subsequently.
Sinner pulls out from the Cincinnati Open
Sinner’s Cincinnati Open final with Alcaraz lasted only for five games as the former appeared unwell right from the start and was unable to continue the rest of the match after trailing by 0-5 in the first set despite receiving medical treatment. Sinner had a strong run in the tournament and set up a marquee clash with arch-rival Alcaraz, but had to retire, considering the US Open was scheduled in a few days.
US Open Mixed Doubles Update: Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from the Mixed Doubles event with an illness.— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 19, 2025
The team of Siniakova/Sinner is replaced by Danielle Collins/Christian Harrison.
New format of the mixed doubles event
The 24-year-old was one of the top singles players to receive a wildcard entry for the new-format mixed doubles competition, which features 16 participant pairs and a separate slot in the calendar. Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium at Flushing Meadows will host the two-day mixed doubles event, which used to span across the whole tournament schedule in earlier editions. Eight pairs were handed direct entry on the basis of the combined singles rankings, while the other eight were awarded wildcards.
The prize money has also witnessed a huge surge as the winners will get $1,000,000 – a sharp rise from $200,000 last year.
However, the new format has drawn a lot of criticism from the likes of former players like veteran doubles specialists and reigning Italian champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori. The duo has received a wildcard entry, but they have stated that the format is a ‘profound injustice’ in a joint statement.