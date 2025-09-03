US Open 2025: Djokovic Sets Up Mouthwatering Semifinal Clash Against Alcaraz; Etches His Name In Record Books

ETV Bharat / sports

Hyderabad: As the US Open is heading towards the conclusion, the spectators get to watch some brilliant performances on the court. Novak Djokovic has ensured an exciting semifinal for the audiences, setting up a last-four clash against Carlos Alcaraz with a five-set win over Taylor Fritz. He beat the fourth seed, Taylor Fritz, in a match that lasted three hours and 24 minutes.

Djokovic had a bright start to the contest as he took a 3-0 lead in the first set in quick time. The Serb reached the set point on Fritz’s serve in the eighth game. Fritz offered some resistance and earned five break points in the following game, but converted none. Djokovic showed determination throughout the set and was remarkable while being engaged in a 25-stroke rally.

Fritz challenged Djokovic’s domination in the second set, creating opportunities in the fourth and sixth games of the second set. However, he didn’t convert the opportunities and that allowed Djokovic to break his opponent’s serve and take a 4-3 advantage. Fritz broke back but lost his serve due to a double fault in the next game. The 38-year-old won the set by 7-5.

The US player won the third set 6-3, showing signs of a comeback. However, Djokovic bagged the fourth set and the match, signing off the contest with a 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 win.