US Open 2025: Djokovic Sets Up Mouthwatering Semifinal Clash Against Alcaraz; Etches His Name In Record Books

Hyderabad: As the US Open is heading towards the conclusion, the spectators get to watch some brilliant performances on the court. Novak Djokovic has ensured an exciting semifinal for the audiences, setting up a last-four clash against Carlos Alcaraz with a five-set win over Taylor Fritz. He beat the fourth seed, Taylor Fritz, in a match that lasted three hours and 24 minutes.
Djokovic had a bright start to the contest as he took a 3-0 lead in the first set in quick time. The Serb reached the set point on Fritz’s serve in the eighth game. Fritz offered some resistance and earned five break points in the following game, but converted none. Djokovic showed determination throughout the set and was remarkable while being engaged in a 25-stroke rally.
Novak Djokovic is dancing into the semifinals of the US Open. pic.twitter.com/SgyMP6y1kr— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2025
Fritz challenged Djokovic’s domination in the second set, creating opportunities in the fourth and sixth games of the second set. However, he didn’t convert the opportunities and that allowed Djokovic to break his opponent’s serve and take a 4-3 advantage. Fritz broke back but lost his serve due to a double fault in the next game. The 38-year-old won the set by 7-5.
The US player won the third set 6-3, showing signs of a comeback. However, Djokovic bagged the fourth set and the match, signing off the contest with a 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 win.
Djokovic’s records during the quarterfinal victory
New York, New York get ready. pic.twitter.com/7dDFf6ni5P— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2025
- Djokovic has reached the most Grand Slam semi-finals (men or women) with 53 appearances. He went past Chris Evert’s tally of 52. Roger Federer (46), Martina Navratilova (44), and Serena Williams (40) make up for top five in the list.
- It is the seventh occasion when Djokovic has reached the semi-finals of all Grand Slams in the same year.
- Djokovic has equalled Jimmy Connors in terms of most men’s singles semifinals (14) in the tournament's history.
Alcaraz beats Jiri Lehecka
Earlier in the day, Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz went past Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic with a 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 win in the quarterfinals. Alcaraz has won the French Open this year, beating Jannik Sinner in the final.
Djokovic vs Alcaraz
Djokovic leads the matchup against Alcaraz by 5-3, and so the head-to-head record favours the former. Also, the 38-year-old won two most recent matches - the Australian Open quarterfinals this January and the final at the Paris Olympics last year - when the two met.