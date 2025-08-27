ETV Bharat / sports

US Open 2025, Day 3 Results: Sinner, Swiatek Secure Easy Wins, Coco Gauff Survives Scare

Hyderabad: Iga Swiatek and Janik Sinner dished out a show of dominance in the US Open on Tuesday, outplaying their opponents in the first-round clash with ease at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Wimbledon winner Iga Swiatek was in superb form after winning the Cincinnati title recently, and she continued it with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Emiliana Arango in just an hour.

After her win, Swiatek said that handling the pressure from New York’s atmosphere is quite tough.

“Every year is tough, because New York is just so loud, and it’s hard to find that balance off the court,” she said after the match.

“But I’ve got to say I’m probably good at it compared to other players, so I’m really trying to be in my bubble.”

She will be up against the Netherlands’ Suzan Lamens.

Top-ranked defending champion Sinner produced a dominant performance and outplayed Vit Kopriva of the Czech Republic by 6-1, 6-1, 6-2.