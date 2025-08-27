US Open 2025, Day 3 Results: Sinner, Swiatek Secure Easy Wins, Coco Gauff Survives Scare

Hyderabad: Iga Swiatek and Janik Sinner dished out a show of dominance in the US Open on Tuesday, outplaying their opponents in the first-round clash with ease at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Wimbledon winner Iga Swiatek was in superb form after winning the Cincinnati title recently, and she continued it with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Emiliana Arango in just an hour.
After her win, Swiatek said that handling the pressure from New York’s atmosphere is quite tough.
“Every year is tough, because New York is just so loud, and it’s hard to find that balance off the court,” she said after the match.
“But I’ve got to say I’m probably good at it compared to other players, so I’m really trying to be in my bubble.”
She will be up against the Netherlands’ Suzan Lamens.
Zverev navigates a tight second set and takes it in a tiebreak! pic.twitter.com/bHt0LmW0bf— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 27, 2025
Top-ranked defending champion Sinner produced a dominant performance and outplayed Vit Kopriva of the Czech Republic by 6-1, 6-1, 6-2.
Coco Gauff engaged in a tough battle
Gauff had a tough time in the court, needing three sets to beat Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-5 in the evening session. The Tennis star admitted that it was mentally exhausting for the player to win the match.
“Honestly, it’s been really tough,” she said. “One of the days was mentally exhausting, but I’m trying. I mean, (my serve) wasn’t the best today, but … it came in when it mattered.
“It’s an improvement from last week. I’m just trying to improve with each match.”
She will be up against Paris Olympics silver medallist Donna Vekic.
Wrapping up Round 1 of singles in Ashe with Tabilo 🆚 Zverev! pic.twitter.com/TviSIUjjSc— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 27, 2025
Twice former champion Naomi Osaka thrashed Belgium’s Greet Minnen 6-3, 6-4. 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti outplayed Belgian David Goffin by 6-7(3), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. American eighth seed Amanda Anisimova defeated Australian Kimberly Birrell 6-3, 6-2.
Marin Cilic followed the footsteps of Daniil Medvedev to exit from the tournament with a 6-4, 6-1, 6-4 loss against 23rd seed Alexander Bublik. 14th seed Tommy Paul outclassed Denmark’s Elmer Moller by 6-3, 6-3, 6-1. Alexander Zverev signed off the evening’s action, defeating Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo by 6-2, 7-6(4,) 6-4 to square off against Jacob Fearnley.