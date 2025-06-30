US Open 2025: Ayush Shetty Clinches BWF World Maiden Tour Title; Tanvi Finishes Runner-Up

Hyderabad: Ayush Shetty stunned Canada’s Brian Yang by 21-18, 21-13 in the US Open final at Council Bluffs, Iowa, to clinch his maiden BWF World tour title. Although the Indian badminton fans received good news from Ayush, they suffered heartbreak as Tanvi Sharma lost in the final against Beiwen Zhang in the women’s final by 21-11, 16-21, 21-10.
First Indian shuttler to win a title in 2025
Ayush became the first Indian shuttler to win a BWF title this season, hinting at a smooth transition period in Indian badminton. Currently ranked 34th in the world, he put an end to India’s wait for a men’s singles title away from home, clinching the first one since Lakshya Sen’s victory at the Canada Open in 2023.
🚨BREAKING:— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) June 29, 2025
🇮🇳AyushShetty clinches maiden BWF Super300 title, winning the US Open 2025!
He dismantled Brian Yang in straight games 21-13, 21-18 with commanding flair right from start to the end.
A breakthrough triumph that cements his arrival among badminton’s elite and marks… pic.twitter.com/AhhElENNKG
A win over World No. 33 Yang in 47 minutes signed off a solid week for Ayush. The World Junior Championships 2023 bronze medallist resumed the competition with a 21-17, 21-19 win over World No. 85 Magnus Johannesen, who belongs to Denmark. He then took down compatriot Tharun Mannepalli by 21-12, 13-21, 21-15 in the pre-quarterfinal. The next two wins came against Kuo Kuan Lin (22-20, 21-9) and World No. 6 Chou Tien Chen (21-23, 21-15, 21-14).
The men’s singles final started on even ground as the first set started with a scoreline of 6-6. Shetty took the lead after that as Yang overhit, and the Indian shuttler extended it further to 9-6. Sheety further stretched the lead to 11-6 by the interval in the first set.
However, the set went very close after that, and the Yang had reduced the lead to 16-16, but the Indian shuttler once again stepped up at the decisive moments, bagging the first set.
INDIA HAS WON A BWF WORLD TOUR TITLE— IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) June 29, 2025
20 Year Old #AyushShetty has done it at 3am in the night of 29 June.
It took us 6 months
It’s done by a 20 year old
The Indian no2 defeated Brian Yang to win #USOpen2025
📸 BadmintonPhoto pic.twitter.com/v8ulkustnp
The second set wasn’t much of a competition as the fourth-seeded Indian dominated the proceedings to win it with ease.
Tanvi Sharma finishes as runner-up
Tanvi also had an impressive campaign in the tournament before being halted by the final hurdle. Tanvi, a member of the Asian Team Championships-winning Indian team last year, scripted a few upsets on her way to becoming the youngest Indian ever to reach a final on the BWF World Tour.
Top seed Beiwen Zhang 🇺🇸 puts Tanvi Sharma 🇮🇳 to the test.#BWFWorldTour #USOpen2025 pic.twitter.com/EVYgWluA46— BWF (@bwfmedia) June 29, 2025
She stunned second-seeded Vietnamese Nguyen Thuy Linh 21-19, 21-9 to start an impressive campaign. The next victory was against former Junior World Champion Pitchamon Opatniputh of Thailand by 21-18, 21-16.
She defeated Karupathevan Letshanaa by 21-13, 21-6 and outplayed seventh seed Polina Buhrova of Ukraine by 21-14, 21-16 in the semifinals.