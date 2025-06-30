ETV Bharat / sports

US Open 2025: Ayush Shetty Clinches BWF World Maiden Tour Title; Tanvi Finishes Runner-Up

Hyderabad: Ayush Shetty stunned Canada’s Brian Yang by 21-18, 21-13 in the US Open final at Council Bluffs, Iowa, to clinch his maiden BWF World tour title. Although the Indian badminton fans received good news from Ayush, they suffered heartbreak as Tanvi Sharma lost in the final against Beiwen Zhang in the women’s final by 21-11, 16-21, 21-10.

First Indian shuttler to win a title in 2025

Ayush became the first Indian shuttler to win a BWF title this season, hinting at a smooth transition period in Indian badminton. Currently ranked 34th in the world, he put an end to India’s wait for a men’s singles title away from home, clinching the first one since Lakshya Sen’s victory at the Canada Open in 2023.

A win over World No. 33 Yang in 47 minutes signed off a solid week for Ayush. The World Junior Championships 2023 bronze medallist resumed the competition with a 21-17, 21-19 win over World No. 85 Magnus Johannesen, who belongs to Denmark. He then took down compatriot Tharun Mannepalli by 21-12, 13-21, 21-15 in the pre-quarterfinal. The next two wins came against Kuo Kuan Lin (22-20, 21-9) and World No. 6 Chou Tien Chen (21-23, 21-15, 21-14).

The men’s singles final started on even ground as the first set started with a scoreline of 6-6. Shetty took the lead after that as Yang overhit, and the Indian shuttler extended it further to 9-6. Sheety further stretched the lead to 11-6 by the interval in the first set.