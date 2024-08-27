ETV Bharat / sports

US Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Exits From First Round; Suffers Loss Against World No. 40 Tallon Griekspoor

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Aug 27, 2024, 12:28 PM IST

Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal suffered a defeat in the first round of the US Open 2024 and was knocked out from the men’s singles of the tournament. He conceded a loss against Tallon Giekspoor in three straight sets.

Sumit Nagal exits from first round
Sumit Nagal suffered a defeat in the first round in the men's singles of the US Open 2024 (AP)

Hyderabad: India’s Sumit Nagal took a disappointing exit route from the US Open 2024 in the first round as he lost against Tallon Giekspoor of the Netherlands on Monday night.

Nagal struggled with his first serves for most of the match-winning only 61 per cent points from the first serves. On the other hand, Giekspoor won 87 per cent of his first-serve points and won the fixture by 6-1. 6-3, 7-6. The fixture lasted for two hours and 20 minutes.

Throughout the fixture, the Indian athlete managed to break the service of the opponent twice while the Dutch rival seized six out of 11 opportunities to break the serve. It took a considerable amount of time for Nagal to find a rhythm and he committed a lot of unforced errors during the period. Giekspoor often caught the Indian rival out of positions to eke out winners and earn the point.

The match was interrupted by light rain in the second set for a short span when Nagal was trailing by 3-5. However, the 27-year-old put up a good fight after the resumption of play and seemed to be a better version of himself. After his campaign in the singles has come to an end, Nagal has still a chance to make his mark in the doubles category.

Nagal will be partnering with Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan in the men’s doubles category and will be aiming to make a mark in the competition with an impressive performance.

Read More

  1. US Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Sumit Nagal, Rohan Bopanna Live
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Sumit Nagal's Campaign Lasts Less Than Three Hours, Exits Paris With First-Round Loss
  3. Paris Olympics: Djokovic & Nadal Could Meet In 2nd Round, Nagal To Face Moutet in 1st Round

Hyderabad: India’s Sumit Nagal took a disappointing exit route from the US Open 2024 in the first round as he lost against Tallon Giekspoor of the Netherlands on Monday night.

Nagal struggled with his first serves for most of the match-winning only 61 per cent points from the first serves. On the other hand, Giekspoor won 87 per cent of his first-serve points and won the fixture by 6-1. 6-3, 7-6. The fixture lasted for two hours and 20 minutes.

Throughout the fixture, the Indian athlete managed to break the service of the opponent twice while the Dutch rival seized six out of 11 opportunities to break the serve. It took a considerable amount of time for Nagal to find a rhythm and he committed a lot of unforced errors during the period. Giekspoor often caught the Indian rival out of positions to eke out winners and earn the point.

The match was interrupted by light rain in the second set for a short span when Nagal was trailing by 3-5. However, the 27-year-old put up a good fight after the resumption of play and seemed to be a better version of himself. After his campaign in the singles has come to an end, Nagal has still a chance to make his mark in the doubles category.

Nagal will be partnering with Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan in the men’s doubles category and will be aiming to make a mark in the competition with an impressive performance.

Read More

  1. US Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Sumit Nagal, Rohan Bopanna Live
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Sumit Nagal's Campaign Lasts Less Than Three Hours, Exits Paris With First-Round Loss
  3. Paris Olympics: Djokovic & Nadal Could Meet In 2nd Round, Nagal To Face Moutet in 1st Round

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SUMIT NAGALTALLON GRIEKSPOORUS OPEN 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.