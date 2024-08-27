US Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Exits From First Round; Suffers Loss Against World No. 40 Tallon Griekspoor

Hyderabad: India’s Sumit Nagal took a disappointing exit route from the US Open 2024 in the first round as he lost against Tallon Giekspoor of the Netherlands on Monday night.

Nagal struggled with his first serves for most of the match-winning only 61 per cent points from the first serves. On the other hand, Giekspoor won 87 per cent of his first-serve points and won the fixture by 6-1. 6-3, 7-6. The fixture lasted for two hours and 20 minutes.

Throughout the fixture, the Indian athlete managed to break the service of the opponent twice while the Dutch rival seized six out of 11 opportunities to break the serve. It took a considerable amount of time for Nagal to find a rhythm and he committed a lot of unforced errors during the period. Giekspoor often caught the Indian rival out of positions to eke out winners and earn the point.

The match was interrupted by light rain in the second set for a short span when Nagal was trailing by 3-5. However, the 27-year-old put up a good fight after the resumption of play and seemed to be a better version of himself. After his campaign in the singles has come to an end, Nagal has still a chance to make his mark in the doubles category.

Nagal will be partnering with Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan in the men’s doubles category and will be aiming to make a mark in the competition with an impressive performance.