US Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Sumit Nagal, Rohan Bopanna Live

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Aug 26, 2024, 7:37 PM IST

The world's best tennis players are in Queens, New York for the fourth and final Grand Slam event of the year. The men's doubles runners-up of the last edition and rising sensation Sumit Nagal along with other Indian tennis players will be in action as they aim to clinch the prestigious US Open 2024 title. Here are the live streaming and when and where to watch details of the US Open 2024.

US Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Sumit Nagal, Rohan Bopanna Live (IANS)

Hyderabad: As the US Open is about to begin on Monday, August 26, all eyes will be on India's Sumit Nagal and Rohan Bopanna as they lead the Indian challenge at the final Grand Slam of the year, which will kick off at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on Monday.

The final Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year, in its 144th edition and 55th season in Open Era, will be available for live streaming and telecast in India.

Nagal, who qualified for the slam after achieving a career-high ranking of 68, is set to become the first Indian man since 2019 to compete in the singles event of all four Grand Slam tournaments in a year after Prajnesh Gunneswaran in 2019 and Yuki Bhambri in 2018.

Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden have been seeded second in men’s doubles. The Indo-Australian pair, who clinched an Australian Open title this year, made it to the final of the US Open last year before losing to the American-British pair of Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury.

Where to watch US Open 2024 tennis live in India

The US Open 2024 tournament will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD TV channels in India. The US Open tennis matches will be available for live streaming on SonyLiv.

Which Indian tennis players are competing at US Open 2024

Men’s singles: Sumit Nagal

Men’s doubles: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden (AUS), Yuki Bhambri-Albano Olivetti (FRA), N Sriram Balaji-Guido Andreozzi (ARG), Sumit Nagal-Yoshihito Nishioka (JAP)

