US Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Sumit Nagal, Rohan Bopanna Live

Hyderabad: As the US Open is about to begin on Monday, August 26, all eyes will be on India's Sumit Nagal and Rohan Bopanna as they lead the Indian challenge at the final Grand Slam of the year, which will kick off at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on Monday.

The final Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year, in its 144th edition and 55th season in Open Era, will be available for live streaming and telecast in India.

Nagal, who qualified for the slam after achieving a career-high ranking of 68, is set to become the first Indian man since 2019 to compete in the singles event of all four Grand Slam tournaments in a year after Prajnesh Gunneswaran in 2019 and Yuki Bhambri in 2018.