US Gymnast Chiles Loses Floor Bronze To Romania's Barbosu After CAS Ruling

Paris (France): US gymnast Jordan Chiles has lost her bronze medal in the Paris Olympics women's floor exercise after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled Saturday that the judging panel improperly granted an inquiry that moved her up from fifth.

As a result, 18-year-old Romanian Ana Barbosu was awarded the floor medal by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) later on Saturday.

A devastated Chiles took to Instagram to post four broken hearts, adding: "I am taking this time and removing myself from social media for my mental health thank you".

US superstar teammate Simone Biles said: "Sending you so much love Jordan. Keep your chin up Olympic champ! We love you!"

In response to applications filed by the Romanian Gymnastics Federation and gymnasts Barbosu and Sabrina Maneca-Voinea, CAS ruled that the appeal of Chiles's degree of difficulty was submitted past the one-minute deadline for such inquiries and should not have been granted.

After the review, the score for Chiles, who won team gold with the United States, was upgraded to 13.766. That was enough to earn bronze behind Brazil's Rebeca Andrade and Biles.

But it was a devastating blow for Barbosu who thought she had bagged bronze with her score of 13.700.

Both she and Maneca-Voinea, who was pushed into fifth, departed the competition in tears.

"I can barely express my emotions, I can't believe it," Barbosu told Romanian media on Saturday after she was awarded her country's only medal in the gymnastics competition.