End Of Controversial Career: Luis Suarez Retires From International Football

Hyderabad: Number 9 Louis Suarez of Uruguay will not be seen at the international level anymore as he bids farewell to the sport. The former Liverpool-Barcelona striker is the leading goal-scorer for the national side with 69 goals in 142 appearances. The Uruguayan striker has said that the FIFA World Cup Qualifier match against Paraguay on September 6 will be his last one. He made the announcement via a press conference.

The 2011 Copa America win in the country's jersey is one of the best chapters of Suarez's career. But the number 9 will be remembered by fans for his handballed goal-line save against Ghana in the 2010 World Cup. Suarez's career has been surrounded by controversies Of which undoubtedly the controversial handball against Ghana will be at the top of the list. Besides, the striker has made headlines by biting opposing footballers several times in his career.

Following are some of the controversies of his football career

Handball at the 2010 World Cup

Suarez made a deliberate handball to save a goal against Ghana in the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. Uruguay qualified for the semi-finals as Ghana’s striker hit the crossbar and Suarez’s handball saved the team from defeat.

Bites PSV Footballer

Suarez bit a PSV footballer during a club football match in the Netherlands in 2010. The 37-year-old was playing for Ajax. After the incident, the Uruguayan footballer received the title 'Cannibal of Ajax'.