End Of Controversial Career: Luis Suarez Retires From International Football

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 7 hours ago

Apart from being Uraguay’s all-time leading goal-scorer, Suarez’s name is often linked with several controversies. As the scorer of 69 international goals bid adieu to the sport, here are some of the controversies in his career.

Louis Suarez was emotional after announcing his retirement from international football (AP)

Hyderabad: Number 9 Louis Suarez of Uruguay will not be seen at the international level anymore as he bids farewell to the sport. The former Liverpool-Barcelona striker is the leading goal-scorer for the national side with 69 goals in 142 appearances. The Uruguayan striker has said that the FIFA World Cup Qualifier match against Paraguay on September 6 will be his last one. He made the announcement via a press conference.

The 2011 Copa America win in the country's jersey is one of the best chapters of Suarez's career. But the number 9 will be remembered by fans for his handballed goal-line save against Ghana in the 2010 World Cup. Suarez's career has been surrounded by controversies Of which undoubtedly the controversial handball against Ghana will be at the top of the list. Besides, the striker has made headlines by biting opposing footballers several times in his career.

Following are some of the controversies of his football career

Handball at the 2010 World Cup

Suarez made a deliberate handball to save a goal against Ghana in the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. Uruguay qualified for the semi-finals as Ghana’s striker hit the crossbar and Suarez’s handball saved the team from defeat.

Bites PSV Footballer

Suarez bit a PSV footballer during a club football match in the Netherlands in 2010. The 37-year-old was playing for Ajax. After the incident, the Uruguayan footballer received the title 'Cannibal of Ajax'.

Chiellini bit at the 2014 World Cup

Suarez repeated the above incident in the 2014 World Cup He was banned for 4 matches after biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini on the shoulder during a group fixture.

Controversial celebration in Liverpool jersey

Suarez ran towards opposition coach David Moyes after scoring against Everton in the Premier League in 2012. Afterwards, he put forward a celebratory slide in front of the Everton manager to tease him. His manner of celebration gave rise to controversy. Then the Liverpool striker threw his body on the ground and did a fancy celebration which gave rise to another controversy yet in his career.

Racist comments on Evra

Suarez has also been accused of making racist comments towards Manchester United's French defender Patrick Evra in the Premier League. The Liverpool striker was banned for eight matches after this incident in 2011.

