UP Warriorz's Sophie Ecclestone, Kiran Navgire fined for breaching WPL Code of Conduct

By PTI

Published : 36 minutes ago

New Delhi: UP Warriorz's Sophie Ecclestone and Kiran Navgire were on Sunday fined 10 per cent of their match fees for breaching the WPL Code of Conduct during their team's match against Delhi Capitals here.

The duo was fined for breaching Article 2.2 of the WPL's code of conduct during the match on Friday. "Both Sophie and Kiran admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 which relates to the abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match," a WPL statement read.

"For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," it added.

The Warrioz eked out a thrilling one run win over the Delhi Capitals on the back of a sensational all-round display by Deepti Sharma. Deepti scored a half century before becoming the first Indian and only the second player to claim a hat-trick in the history of the league.

