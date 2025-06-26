UP Government Offers Basic Education Officer Role To KKR Batter Rinku Singh

Lucknow: The Yogi government has ordered the appointment of the Indian cricket team batter Rinku Singh to the post of BSA (Basic Shiksha Adhikari) in the Basic Education Department. He has been offered the post of Basic Education Officer from the sports quota for his outstanding achievements in the international arena. An order was issued regarding the same on Wednesday. In the order issued by the Yogi government, Rinku has been asked to complete the formalities, including medical.

Rinku Singh, a resident of Aligarh, recently got engaged to Priya Saroj, MP from Machhli Shahar in UP. Rinku led the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a win by hitting five sixes in five consecutive balls in the 2023 Indian Premier League.

According to an order issued by the Directorate of Education, Rinku's appointment was made under the Uttar Pradesh International Medal Winner Direct Recruitment Rules 2022. In the order issued by the Directorate of Education regarding the appointment of Rinku Singh, it has been said that under the Uttar Pradesh International Medal Winner Direct Recruitment Rules 2022, appointment is being made to the post of District Basic Education Officer under the Basic Education Department. At present, the government order is a one-sided offer. Rinku Singh has been asked to get a medical done and also submit an affidavit along with other documents.

Rinku's educational qualification

Notably, Rinku Singh, who got a big post in the education department, was not very good in studies himself and neither did he study much. Rinku completed his education till the eighth standard but failed in the ninth grade and stopped his schooling after that. He started doing chores and stopped going to school due to the financial troubles. Rinku plays role of a finisher for KKR and was retained for ₹13 Crores.

Rinku Singh's marriage was postponed

File Photo: Rinku Singh with Yogi Adityanath (ANI)

The earlier media reports suggested that Rinku will get married in a hotel in Varanasi. However, some media reports which emerged later revealed that the marriage is postponed for three months and the event will be held in November.