Unprecedented: Over 30 Dope Sample Collection Officers At National Inter-state C'ships

Panchkula (Haryana): A huge posse of more than 30 dope control officers (DCO) from the NADA have descended here for sample collection from the athletes taking part at the National Inter-State Championships, the final Olympics qualifying event, and they have been instructed to do target testing also.

Usually, dope samples of the medal winners are also collected at big events like the national championships, and the unprecedented number of DCOs present at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium is expected to lead to a large sample size.

The DCOs have mostly come from New Delhi where the National Anti-Doping Agency head office is located. "I can't tell much, but we have a big team here because it's the most important domestic event of the year as it's the final Olympics qualifying event in athletics," one of the officers, who can't be named for obvious reasons, told PTI on Thursday. We are also doing target selection of athletes for collection of samples. That much I can tell."

Even athletes who finished third or below at the heat races in the morning session of the opening day on Thursday were seen being asked by the DCOs to sign the receipt of notification form and agreement to undergo the test.

The NADA team landed here on Wednesday, a day before the start of the championships. A source also said there was out-of-competition collection of samples, which would mean that it was done on Wednesday. The officers refused the divulge the exact or the possible sample size.