United World Wrestling Threatens To Suspend India

Hyderabad: The United World Wrestling (UWW), the world governing body for wrestling, has given a last warning to suspend India if the political interference in the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) affairs does not end soon. UWW President Nenad Lalovic explicitly said that WFI's autonomy must be upheld.

The WFI was suspended by the Sports Ministry, two days after the federation conducted its election in December 2023 which was won by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's aid, Sanjay Singh amid the Bajarang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik-led wrestler's protest.

Using the ministry's suspension as a basis, wrestler Satyawart Kadian filed a petition in a Delhi court questioning the WFI's authority to select Indian teams. The Indian teams almost missed the opportunity to compete in the World Championship as a result.

After approving the team, the ministry stated that it would review the suspension. The court also requested the ministry to clarify its stance on the suspension. Additionally, the court reinstated the ad-hoc panel, but the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) refused to comply with the order, stating it was unnecessary.

Even the government had invited WFI President Sanjay Singh to attend a few meetings as an authorised representative of the federation.

On Thursday, UWW President Nenad Lalovic wrote to Sanjay Singh that it accepts WFI as the "only interlocutor for us on all matters concerning the sport of wrestling in India and its representation on the international level."

"Second, UWW does not accept any interference by the public and political authorities with the internal affairs of our member federations, except for what concerns the control of the use of public grants to the national federations.

"This principle of autonomy and independence is provided by article 6.3 of the UWW Constitution as well as the Olympic Charter and shall be strictly followed by all our member federations. Finally, and as also mentioned in previous correspondences, suspension measures will be considered should the autonomy of your federation not be upheld fully and for the long term," Lalovic wrote.

If UWW suspends India for political interference then the country's wrestlers will not be allowed to compete in future international competitions.

"See, the national camps are already on hold due to suspension. There is no ground to keep suspension. If the ministry does not end suspension and resultantly WFI is banned by UWW, it will be a massive loss for the sport and the country's wrestlers," said a WFI source. (With PTI Inputs)