Unique in Cricket: Batters With Ducks In Both Innings Of Test Match

Hyderabad: A batter is supposed to play a part for his team by scoring runs. However, on some unfortunate days, he gets dismissed on a duck. While getting out on a duck can be very disappointing, being dismissed on zero in both innings becomes humiliating.

There are terms like golden duck or diamond duck in cricket which denote the type of ducks. However, there is a term called King Pair which is in contrast with the meaning of it. A batter is said to have a King Pair associated with his name when he scores a duck in both innings of a Test match.

There are only two Indian players in the list of the cricketers scoring Kings pairs meaning ducks in both the innings of a Test match. However, the list includes some prominent names in the cricket world and we will go through the batters with King Pairs in their career starting with the Indian players,

Ajit Agarkar: The Indian medium pacer made a king pair in the Test fixture against Australia in 1999. He scored a duck in both innings of the Test match held in Melbourne and the hosts won by 180 runs.

File Photo: Ajit Agarkar (AFP)

Virender Sehwag: There is always a risk with aggressive batters of being very unpredictable and the right-handed batter was one of such batters during his playing days. In a Test match against England in 2011 the 46-year-old scored a King Pair in Birmingham and England won the match by an innings and 242 runs.

File Photo: Virender Sehwag (AFP)

Adam Gilchrist: The Australian aggressive batter was known for terrorising the opposition bowling attacks with his onslaught. He made two ducks in a Test match against India in 2001 which was won by the visitors with a margin of 171 runs.

File Photo: Adam Gilchrist (AFP)

Sam Curran: The English all-rounder scored two ducks in a Test match versus India in 2021 scoring two ducks. He scored 0’s in both the innings in the red-ball fixture and the team lost the match by 151 runs.

Travis Head: The Australian opener made a king pair in the Test match against West Indies in 2024. He made ducks in both innings of the Brisbane Test.