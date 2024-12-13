Unique Football Records That Are Hard To Break

Hyderabad: A sequence of beautifully weaved passes, a thunderous stroke at the goalpost and agile saves from the goalkeepers make the sport of football popular. It always keeps the audience on their toes with the fast-paced occurrence of events.

Records being made and broken are part and parcel of any sport and football is no exception to the norm. The game of football has seen legendary players like Pele, Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo scripting records. Some of them are broken while some stand the test of time.

However, there are some unique records which are yet to be broken and the chances of them being shattered in the future are pretty slim. Let us look at five such records which are remarkable and seemingly unbeaten.

Most goals in a calendar year

Argentinian football star Lionel Messi holds the record of scoring most goals in a calendar year. He scored 91 goals for Barcelona and Argentina in 2012. Messi was in a prolific form that year and it saw him Gerd Müller's previous record of 85 goals in a calendar year (1972).

Most red cards in the match

With modern football being evolved and the players playing rough in some parts of the world., some matches saw multiple red cards. However, a match in the Argentinian club football saw a bizarre occurrence as a total of 36 red cards were handed out by the referee. In an Argentine Primera D game between Club Atlético Claypole and Victoriano Arenas on 27 February 2011, the referee dismissed all the players, substitutes and coaches as a mass brawl erupted in the midst of the fixture.

Five World Cup wins

Brazil is the sole nation to win the FIFA World Cup five times and that is one of the tough records to beat in the football world. The team has won five titles so far (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, and 2002) while Italy (1954, 1974, 1990, and 2014) and Germany (1934, 1938, 1982, and 2006) have won four World Cups each.

Football league with only two participants

The Isle of Scilly football league is the world’s smallest football league which includes only two participant clubs. Gunners and the Woolpack Wanderers are the two teams participating in the league and they play 17 times against each other in a season. The teams will also compete in two cup competitions which are played in two legs.