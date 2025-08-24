Unique Facts About Asia Cup Ahead Of The Latest Edition

Hyderabad: The much-awaited Asia Cup will start from September 9, with Afghanistan and Hong Kong set to clash against each other in the opening fixture. The tournament will be played in the T20I format, with the World Cup in the shortest format to be held in 2026. India are the most successful team in the Asia Cup, winning the title eight times.
The high-octane clash between India and Pakistan was uncertain, considering the recent India-Pakistan strained relationship. Many Indian fans had asked the team to pull out of the match against Pakistan. However, a recent circular from the Union Sports Ministry made clear that there will be no bilateral series between the two countries, but India will play against Pakistan in multi-nation events.
Ahead of the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup, the article takes a look at the five unique facts about the tournament.
India and Pakistan never played in a final
There have been 16 editions of the competition so far, but India and Pakistan have never faced each other in the final. India have won eight titles while Pakistan have won two. Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in 2000 in the final and defeated Bangladesh in the 2012 final. In the
In the matches between the arch-rivals in the Asia Cup, India have dominated the matchup. They have won 10 matches while losing six games. Three matches ended in a tie or no result.
First-ever bowler to take a five-wicket haul in the Asia Cup was an Indian
Arshad Ayub, the Indian off-spinner, is the first bowler to take a five-wicket haul in the Asia Cup in the 1988 edition. Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are the other Indian bowlers to take a five-wicket haul.
34 years for the first tied match
The first edition of the Asia Cup was played in 1984, and it took 34 years for the tournament to witness their first tied match. India and Afghanistan played a thrilling encounter in the 2018 edition of the tournament.
Batting first, Afghanistan posted 252/8 thanks to Mohammad Shahzad’s knock of 124 runs and a half-century from Mohammad Nabi (64).
Sri Lanka is the only country to feature in every edition
Sri Lanka have been the only team to feature in every edition since 1986. India did not participate in the 1986 edition hosted by Sri Lanka due to the political tension between the two countries. Pakistan and Bangladesh have also missed one edition each due to various reasons.
Asia Cup winners
|Edition
|Year
|Winner
|Runner-up
|Format
|Host
|1st
|1984
|India
|Sri Lanka
|ODI
|UAE
|2nd
|1986
|Sri Lanka
|Pakistan
|ODI
|Sri Lanka
|3rd
|1988
|India
|Sri Lanka
|ODI
|Bangladesh
|4th
|1990-91
|India
|Sri Lanka
|ODI
|India
|5th
|1995
|India
|Sri Lanka
|ODI
|UAE
|6th
|1997
|Sri Lanka
|India
|ODI
|Sri Lanka
|7th
|2000
|Pakistan
|Sri Lanka
|ODI
|Bangladesh
|8th
|2004
|Sri Lanka
|India
|ODI
|Sri Lanka
|9th
|2008
|Sri Lanka
|India
|ODI
|Pakistan
|10th
|2010
|India
|Sri Lanka
|ODI
|Sri Lanka
|11th
|2012
|Pakistan
|Bangladesh
|ODI
|Bangladesh
|12th
|2014
|Sri Lanka
|Pakistan
|ODI
|Bangladesh
|13th
|2016
|India
|Bangladesh
|T20I
|Bangladesh
|14th
|2018
|India
|Bangladesh
|ODI
|UAE
|15th
|2022
|Sri Lanka
|Pakistan
|T20I
|Sri Lanka
|16th
|2023
|India
|Sri Lanka
|ODI
|Sri Lanka/Pakistan