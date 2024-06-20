Unfortunately, It Meant Turning Down Central Contract: Kane Williamson

Auckland (New Zealand): Following the New Zealand Cricket Board (NZC) announced that Kane Williamson has declined the central contract offer for the 2024-25 season, the former skipper confirmed that he wants to continue to play for the Black Caps at the highest level as long as he possibly can.

Soon after the Kiwi's disappointing exit from the Group stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, NZC shared a statement which stated Williamson decided to step down from the white-ball format captaincy and has also refused a central contract. Notably, Williamson had quit red-ball captaincy in December 2022.

The 33-year-old has opted to take advantage of a particular set of circumstances this summer in which very little international cricket is being played in New Zealand during the January window. New Zealand plays virtually little cricket at home this season. They are scheduled to play eight Tests, including a tour of India and a three-match home series against England in November and December.

"Yeah, basically looking at the schedule ahead and having very little on it in the January window felt like it was a very nice opportunity to look at that. Unfortunately, it meant turning down a central contract. My priority still is, absolutely, playing for New Zealand. I think I miss maybe a handful of games, if any, over a [four-week] period. Without a lot on in that window. I felt it was a nice opportunity ... something different to explore with the family," Williamson told NZ Cricket.

All major events and key series are things that certainly whet the appetite and are exciting prospects, but they are down the line. Managing my time as well as I can, after doing it for so many years is important, and I know NZC are really supportive of that. We'll have to see - but they are certainly exciting prospects," the 33-year-old added.

Trent Boult, who recently announced his retirement from T20 international cricket, was the first Kiwi player to decline a central contract to play league cricket across the globe. The speedster Trent Boult was released from his contract in 2022, but still played both the ICC tournaments -- ODI World Cup 2023 and T20 World Cup 2024 and led the New Zealand's bowling attack.

There are few reports which are circulating in the media that believes pacer Lockie Ferguson is all set to become the third New Zealander to refuse a central contract offer when the contracting process begins.

An international playing calendar is something that must be addressed, Williamson stated that World Cricket should investigate the matter.

"It's an ongoing challenge, the game is changing quickly. A lot of those decisions will have to keep being monitored by boards. All I can say is my priority is still New Zealand and I am looking forward to the cricket that we have coming up. I think everybody has a different situation and they are trying to assess what is for them and for me, my family at this stage. My career and the calendar that we have coming up, its something exciting and to look forward to, Something a little bit different without really interfering with the international schedule," he added.

Talking about his career and timeline, Williamson said, "I want to play as long as I can. I love playing for New Zealand. I have really enjoyed my time captaining and it's been a privilege and honour to do that for a number of years. I am excited about what's next for the team in terms of leadership and looking forward to being a part of it. In terms of a time frame, it's difficult to say, want to keep being fit, doing as well as I can, keep trying to improve and play long. No decisions are really made around that, but certainly test cricket is a priority in terms of formats and we've got a lot of that coming up. Over the next period of time, we'll be making those decisions."