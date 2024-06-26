Unbeaten India Set To Face England In Revenge Semi-final

Guyana: If rain does not steal the day on June 27, Team India is expecting to do so, riding high on their skipper Rohit Sharma’s batting pyrotechnics against Australia the other day, Kuldeep Yadav’s squeeze, and Axar Patel’s go-get-them top spins.
But all those juicy possibilities may just be rained out with the weather predictor saying there is a high 70 per cent chance of rain at the second semifinal at Guyana.
Indian players train ahead of their semi-final against England in Guyana (ETV Bharat)
If the match gets abandoned due to rain, India will go through to the Final, being the top, unbeaten team of the Super 8s. Possibilities out of the way, fact is India are high on an unbeaten streak in the T20 World Cup and will bid to maintain that to go into the big Final at Barbados.
Meeting England at semifinal will be reminiscent of the ouster at their hands in the last edition at Adelaide, where England's opening partnership of Jos Buttler and Alex Hales handed India a crushing defeat, leading to a strategic overhaul for the shortest format for the Men in Blue. The match will become intense with India treating the defeat of England as a box they need to desperately tick.
India unbeaten and upbeat
India's journey to the semi-finals in this edition has been nothing short of spectacular. They have won every game they’ve played. Dominant Super 8 performances against Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Australia have showcased their formidable batting firepower and versatile bowling attack.
Rohit Sharma's explosive 92 off 44 balls against Australia was a highlight, propelling India to a daunting total and demonstrating why he is one of the most feared batters in the world.
England: Struggle and Resurgence
England's path to the semi-finals was fraught with challenges. A rained-off match against Scotland and an early loss to Australia had them on the brink of elimination. However, they managed to claw their way back, qualifying for the Super Eights on Net Run Rate.
Despite a loss to South Africa, decisive victories over the West Indies and the USA secured their semi-final spot. The defending champions would be looking to create history by trying to retain the T20 World Cup title.
Guyana Special
The Guyana National Stadium is a 20,000-seater small wonder, set against the picturesque backdrop of the Demerara River and the Atlantic Ocean. It is a spin paradise but quicks don’t return from here dejected either. Afghanistan's 183/5 against Uganda remains the highest score at this venue in the tournament.
Squad Dynamics
The Indian squad is seldom tinkered with unless the situation demands, which it might at Guyana and that will bring Yuzvendra Chahal into action at the expense of perhaps Ravindra Jadeja, to aid and abet the machinations of Kuldeep and Axar. But a move like that will make the tail-talk chirpy.
Sharma is known to not tinker with batting and in a semifinal the suggestion to move Virat Kohli to a No 3 would sound ridiculous much like dropping Jadeja.
England, however, has often tinkered with their line-up, moving away from a batting-heavy balance to include more frontline pace bowlers. The likes of Sam Curran and Chris Jordan provide depth in both batting and bowling, while Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone offer additional spin options.
History and Stakes
The history between the two cricketing nations is rich with memorable encounters. India's only T20 World Cup title came in the inaugural tournament in 2007, and they are desperate to end their World Cup drought, which has lasted since their 2011 ODI World Cup triumph. England, on the other hand, has been a dominant force in recent years and is eager to defend their title.
Sharma's form will be crucial for India. His blistering knock against Australia was a testament to his ability to dominate the game. The Indian captain's penchant for hitting sixes and his leadership on the field make him a key player. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's lean patch is a concern, but his experience and big-match temperament cannot be overlooked.
Key Battles and Expectations
As the two teams gear up for the semi-final, the key battles will be between India's top order and England's pace attack. Rohit Sharma versus Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah against Jos Buttler are mouth-watering prospects. India's middle order, including the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant, will need to step up if the top order falters.
The Indian fans, many having travelled from the US, will be in full voice at the Guyana National Stadium as will the locals, a wopping 60 per cent of the Guyanese population being of Indian descent.
The atmosphere is expected to be electric, with the memories of past encounters fuelling the anticipation. The chance to avenge the Adelaide loss and move one step closer to the T20 World Cup trophy adds extra spice to this high-stakes match.
Final Thoughts
Often semi-final clashes are treated as tricky transit routes to the Final. Yes, they are that, but there is more to them too – Ask Afghanistan.
