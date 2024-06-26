Unbeaten India Set To Face England In Revenge Semi-final

Guyana: If rain does not steal the day on June 27, Team India is expecting to do so, riding high on their skipper Rohit Sharma’s batting pyrotechnics against Australia the other day, Kuldeep Yadav’s squeeze, and Axar Patel’s go-get-them top spins.

But all those juicy possibilities may just be rained out with the weather predictor saying there is a high 70 per cent chance of rain at the second semifinal at Guyana.

Indian players train ahead of their semi-final against England in Guyana (ETV Bharat)

If the match gets abandoned due to rain, India will go through to the Final, being the top, unbeaten team of the Super 8s. Possibilities out of the way, fact is India are high on an unbeaten streak in the T20 World Cup and will bid to maintain that to go into the big Final at Barbados.

Meeting England at semifinal will be reminiscent of the ouster at their hands in the last edition at Adelaide, where England's opening partnership of Jos Buttler and Alex Hales handed India a crushing defeat, leading to a strategic overhaul for the shortest format for the Men in Blue. The match will become intense with India treating the defeat of England as a box they need to desperately tick.

India unbeaten and upbeat

India's journey to the semi-finals in this edition has been nothing short of spectacular. They have won every game they’ve played. Dominant Super 8 performances against Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Australia have showcased their formidable batting firepower and versatile bowling attack.

Rohit Sharma's explosive 92 off 44 balls against Australia was a highlight, propelling India to a daunting total and demonstrating why he is one of the most feared batters in the world.

England: Struggle and Resurgence

England's path to the semi-finals was fraught with challenges. A rained-off match against Scotland and an early loss to Australia had them on the brink of elimination. However, they managed to claw their way back, qualifying for the Super Eights on Net Run Rate.

Despite a loss to South Africa, decisive victories over the West Indies and the USA secured their semi-final spot. The defending champions would be looking to create history by trying to retain the T20 World Cup title.

Guyana Special

The Guyana National Stadium is a 20,000-seater small wonder, set against the picturesque backdrop of the Demerara River and the Atlantic Ocean. It is a spin paradise but quicks don’t return from here dejected either. Afghanistan's 183/5 against Uganda remains the highest score at this venue in the tournament.

Squad Dynamics