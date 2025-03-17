ETV Bharat / sports

Speedster Umran Malik Ruled Out Of IPL; KKR Pick Sakariya As Replacement

Hyderabad: Right arm speedster Umran Malik has been ruled out of the upcoming 18th season of the cash rich Indian Premier League, which will begin from March 22. Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, to be led by Ajinkya Rahane in the upcoming season, have picked up left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya as Malik's replacement.

According to a statement issued by IPL, " Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) picked Chetan Sakariya as a replacement for Umran Malik for the upcoming edition of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025."

"Umran Malik is ruled out of the season due to an injury. Sakariya has represented India in an ODI and two T20Is and has played 19 IPL games, scalping 20 wickets from the same," the statement said. "Sakariya, a left-arm medium pacer, joins KKR for Rs 75 Lakh," it added.