‘Guchur Guchur Khelta Hi Nahi Hain Wo’: Umpire Anil Choudhary On Rohit Sharma’s Batting

Hyderabad: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is known for astute captaincy and for the cheeky manner in which he handles his players. The 37-year-old led the Indian team to the T20 World Cup title recently but retired from the format after the conclusion of the tournament. He amassed 257 runs in the tournament with a strike rate of 156.70. He also hit three half-centuries.

Reflecting on Rohit's gameplay, umpire Anil Choudhary has remarked that Rohit Sharma looks casual but he is not. He also added that the Indian skipper doesn’t play ‘Guchur Guchur’.

"Rohit aapko lagta casual hai par bahot smart player hai. Iss chakkar mein na padna aap. He is very smart. Cricketing IQ bahut achha hai uska, means game ki samajh (Rohit may seem casual, but he's a very smart player, don't get fooled thinking otherwise; his game sense is very good)," Umpire Chaudhary said in a podcast by Shubhankar Sharma.

"You can't guess his sharp mind from his batting. When he's batting, it seems someone is bowling at 120 kmph, but when someone else is batting, the speed seems like 160 kmph. He gets involved in a lot of appeals and then says 'let it be.' He may seem casual, but he's not casual at all," Chaudhary said.

"Rohit jaise player ke liye umpiring karna bada easy hai. Ya to out hota hai ya to not out hota hai. Seedha seedha kaam hai uska. Guchur guchur khelta hi nahi hai wo. Woh out hai ya not out hai. Aise player ko umpiring karna bahot easy hai. Usko dekhna aap, ya to woh saaf out hoga ya saaf not out hoga (umpiring for a player like Rohit is very easy; he's either out or not out, it's straightforward with him. He doesn't play confusingly]," he said.

India will be locking horns against Bangladesh in a two-match Test series starting from September 19 and Rohit is likely to lead the side. He will now aim to guide the team to a series win.