‘Keeps Jumping Like A Pigeon’: Umpire Anil Chaudhary Shares Brutal View On Mohammed Rizwan’s Appeals

Hyderabad: Indian cricket umpire Anil Chaudhary shared his views on the frequent appeals by Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammed Rizwan saying he jumps like a pigeon behind the stumps. He added that he had even warned his colleague to be aware of excessive appeals from Pakistan glovesmen.

Wicketkeepers usually have the best view of the game from behind the stumps so they usually take the initiative and appeal. While there have been wicketkeepers like MS Dhoni who are usually calm behind the stumps, glovemen like Mohammed Rizan are mostly hyperactive behind the stumps. Also, Rizwan is known in the cricket fraternity for his frequent appeals.

Speaking on ‘2 Sloggers’ podcast on YouTube, Chaudhary warned the wicketkeepers from making false appeals.

“I encountered him [Rizwan] in last year’s Asia Cup. Har ball pe chillata hai (He keeps shouting on every ball). I even notified the other umpire about what Riwan was doing. There was a moment when the other umpire was close to obliging to his appeal but he suddenly recalled my words and turned it down. Isn’t he the one who puts something like a lipstick? He keeps jumping like a pigeon,” Chaudhary said in the podcast.

“But the good umpires are wise enough to judge such acts. When the umpires are good, such keepers are losers. So all the keepers who are listening to me must be aware that making false appeals won’t work. Otherwise, they might find themselves at the receiving end despite making a genuine call. It’s a technology-driven era where you can watch everything on the screen. Why to make fun of yourself with such acts,” he added.

Pakistan are currently up against Bangladesh in the first match of a two-match Test series. Rizwan scored an impressive century in the fixture. Pakistan are trailing by 94 runs by the end of the fourth day of the match.