ETV Bharat / sports

Ukraine's MP And Two-time Olympic Medalist Clinches Bronze In Paris Games 2024

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 17 hours ago

Ukraine's wrestler and politician Zhan Beleniuk, who is the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist and Rio Games silver medalist, won the bronze medal in the men's 85kg Greco-Roman category in the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday. Now, he has announced his retirement from wrestling as he wants to focus on his political career.

Ukraine's wrestler and politician Zhan Beleniuk, who is the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist and Rio Games silver medalist, won the bronze medal in the men's 85kg Greco-Roman category in the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday. Now, he has announced his retirement from wrestling as he wants to focus on his political career.
Zhan Beleniuk (AP)

Paris (France): Ukraine's Member of Parliament (MP) Zhan Beleniuk clinched the bronze medal in the 85 kg Greco-Roman category in the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday. Beleniuk defeated Poland's Arkadiusz Kulynycz 3-1 in the bronze medal bout.

Following his podium finish, the 33-year-old announced his retirement from professional wrestling to focus more on his career in politics.

The grappler, who began wrestling at the age of nine, won a gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo and a silver medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games while this time, he has won bronze.

Back in 2019, Beleniuk became the first black member of the Ukrainian parliament and was elected as a member of the Servant of the People political party.

After his splendid performance in Paris, he also displayed concerns about the future of his country amid the war with Russia.

"Today, I am very happy that I can take the medal. But for me, as a Ukrainian citizen, and as a Ukrainian athlete, it is very important that Ukraine should be in the future. Because we don't know about our future, unfortunately," Beleniuk was quoted as saying.

The Tokyo Olympic gold medalist has been vocal about their experiences with racism and has used his platform to advocate for change. His career in wrestling has been marked by his determination to achieve success in tackling prejudice and promoting equality.

Paris (France): Ukraine's Member of Parliament (MP) Zhan Beleniuk clinched the bronze medal in the 85 kg Greco-Roman category in the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday. Beleniuk defeated Poland's Arkadiusz Kulynycz 3-1 in the bronze medal bout.

Following his podium finish, the 33-year-old announced his retirement from professional wrestling to focus more on his career in politics.

The grappler, who began wrestling at the age of nine, won a gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo and a silver medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games while this time, he has won bronze.

Back in 2019, Beleniuk became the first black member of the Ukrainian parliament and was elected as a member of the Servant of the People political party.

After his splendid performance in Paris, he also displayed concerns about the future of his country amid the war with Russia.

"Today, I am very happy that I can take the medal. But for me, as a Ukrainian citizen, and as a Ukrainian athlete, it is very important that Ukraine should be in the future. Because we don't know about our future, unfortunately," Beleniuk was quoted as saying.

The Tokyo Olympic gold medalist has been vocal about their experiences with racism and has used his platform to advocate for change. His career in wrestling has been marked by his determination to achieve success in tackling prejudice and promoting equality.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ZHAN BELENIUKUKRAINE WRESTLER AND MPGRECO ROMAN WRESTLINGRUSSIA VS UKRAINOLYMPICS 2024PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.