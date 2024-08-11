ETV Bharat / sports

Ukraine's MP And Two-time Olympic Medalist Clinches Bronze In Paris Games 2024

Paris (France): Ukraine's Member of Parliament (MP) Zhan Beleniuk clinched the bronze medal in the 85 kg Greco-Roman category in the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday. Beleniuk defeated Poland's Arkadiusz Kulynycz 3-1 in the bronze medal bout.

Following his podium finish, the 33-year-old announced his retirement from professional wrestling to focus more on his career in politics.

The grappler, who began wrestling at the age of nine, won a gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo and a silver medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games while this time, he has won bronze.

Back in 2019, Beleniuk became the first black member of the Ukrainian parliament and was elected as a member of the Servant of the People political party.