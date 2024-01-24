Loading...

UK Govt Wants India to Treat British Citizens Fairly After Cricketer Bashir's Visa Episode

author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 24, 2024, 5:23 PM IST

Ben Stokes expects Bashir to join the England squad by weekend.

A spokesperson of the British government has said that India is expected to treat British citizens fairly in its visa process after cricketer Shoaib Bashir's arrival in India was delayed due to visa issues. Also, Ben Stokes is hopeful that the off-spinner will join the team by the weekend.

Hyderabad: The UK government on Wednesday stated that India should treat British citizens "fairly" when they apply for visas after off-spinner Shoaib Bashir's arrival for the five-match Test series was delayed due to lingering issues relating to his travel documents.

The 20-year-old Bashir, who plays for Somerset in the English county, was with the England squad in Abu Dhabi but couldn't proceed to India as he is yet to be granted visa. His family is of Pakistani heritage.

"The specifics of this case are a matter for Shoaib Bashir and the Indian Government. But we expect India to treat British citizens fairly at all times in its visa process," a spokesperson of the British government was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"We have previously raised the issues British citizens with Pakistani heritage experience applying for visas with the Indian High Commission in London."

England captain Ben Stokes had earlier in the day said that he was "devastated" that the visa issues had forced Bashir to return home from the team's training base in Abu Dhabi. Bashir, who is a shock inclusion in the squad with a mediocre 10 wickets from just six first-class games, was never in contention for a place in the squad for the opening Test starting here on Thursday.

"Yeah, so he's back in London now. So, hopefully, we're going to see him back in India over the weekend. The feelings we have towards it (the visa episode) haven't changed. It's a frustrating situation," Stokes said in the pre-match press conference in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

"You know, we had announced our squad mid-December. Now, it's January 24 and we still don't have a reason for Shoaib's absence here...hopefully, we can get over and he can also just concentrate on the rest of his tour," he added.

Read More

  1. Stokes rues missing Bashir; spinner ruled out of first Test against India due to visa delay
  2. IND vs ENG: England announce Test squad for India tour; include uncapped spin duo Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir

TAGGED:

Shoaib BashirBritish CitizensUK GovtEngland Cricket

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.