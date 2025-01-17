UFC Superstar Wins Hearts By Shaving His Head For His Fan Battling Cancer; UFC President Donates $50,000

Hyderabad: UFC light heavyweight Jiri Prochazka won the hearts of fans with a touching gesture for a supporter battling cancer. The former UFC light heavyweight champion debuted a new look ahead of UFC 311, having shaved his head for the fan. Normally, the fighter from the Czech Republic is known for sporting a distinctive war braid during his fights, which enhances his intimidating appearance and persona.

The 32-year-old took the step to shave his head to show solidarity with Ashley McGarity, a young woman battling cervical cancer who lost her hair during chemotherapy. Before shaving her head completely, McGarity had styled her hair to mimic Prochazka’s iconic war braid, a signature look he'd worn during some of his most memorable fights.

In a touching gesture, Jiri reciprocated by shaving his own head and making a donation to support cancer research, standing by McGarity. The Czech Republican also disclosed that he would take McGarity for his UFC 311 fight and wants her to be at cageside.

Jiri would claim that it was his way of showing that Martial arts has something to give back to society. "This hair was inspired by Ashley,” Prochazka said, as quoted by MMA Fighting. “That girl, she’s fighting with cancer. She will come tomorrow."

"This is my showing solidarity. Because it’s about sending the good energy. Yesterday, I reached 1 million followers on Instagram so I will give for each other 1 million [Czech Koruna] by my foundation to oncologist patients. Martial arts has something to give back, it’s all about good energy," he added.

UFC would share the video of Jiri shaving his hair and President Dana White decided to match his donation of 1 million Czech Koruna, roughly 50,000 US Dollars.

Jiri will be facing Jamahal Hill during the UFC 311 event and will be a crucial one for both men. Both Jiri and Hill are coming off losses to current champion Alex Pereira and will be hoping that win would put them back in title contention.