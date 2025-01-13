UFC Legend Khabib Nurmagomedov Kicked Off From Frontier Airlines Flight; Issues Honest Statement After Incident

UFC hall of Famer, Khabib Nurmagomedov found himself in the midst of a controversial incident as he was removed off a Frontier Airlines flight due to a dispute with the staff over his seating arrangement. The Russian MMA fighter was travelling along with his associates in the United States but got involved in a disagreement with the airline staff at the airline staff at Harry Reid International Airport. The video of the whole incident was recorded by the other passengers and it is now doing rounds on the Internet.

Khabib’s altercation with the flight crew led to his being removed from the flight. The dispute started when the Airline staff questioned his seating arrangement in the emergency exit row. In a video that is doing rounds on the Internet, the airline staff is seen asking the 36-year-old whether he can assist in case of an emergency.

We cannot allow you to sit in the exit row. I am not going to do this back and forth. I’ll go call a supervisor. You can either take a different seat or we can go ahead and escort you off the plane.” a flight attendant can be seen uttering these words.

Despite Khabib’s insistence that he was cleared to sit there, the staff requested him to dislocate. Eventually, the 36-year-old was escorted off the plane.

Khabib has now come up with an honest statement on the whole issue. He claimed on his ‘X’ handle that the flight attendant was rude from the start and questioned the basis on which he was removed from the list.

“First of all, I need to clarify that it was @FlyFrontier not AlaskaAir. Lady who came to me with questions was very rude from the very beginning, even though I spoke very decent English and could understand everything and agreed to assist, she still insisted on removing me from my seat. What was the base for that, racial, national or other one, I'm not sure,” he wrote on his ‘X’ handle.