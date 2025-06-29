UFC 317 Results: Joshua Van Defeats Brandon Royval; Alexandre Pantoja submits Kai Kara-France

Hyderabad: Alexandre Pantoja is growing his stature with every win in the flyweight category, and he added one more victory to his resume, submitting challenger Kai Kara-France. Pantoja (30-5) submitted Kara-France (25-12, 1 NC) via rear-naked choke in the third round of the UFC bout on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, successfully completing his fourth title defence.

Pantoja dominated the proceedings from the start, taking down Kara-France and nullifying his opponent's dangerous striking with a more dangerous ground game in the first round. It was almost inevitable that he would find the right position to execute his choke, and the Brazilian MMA fighter implemented his move as soon as he got the opportunity.

Pantoja has wins over Kara-France, Kai Asakura, Steve Erceg, Brandon Royval and Brandon Moreno and boasts a formidable collection of victories. His next fight is all set and it is likely to be a mouth-watering clash against Joshua Van.

Alexandre Pantoja vs Joshua Van

In the fight before the co-main, rising star Joshua Van faced off against Brandon Royval and it resulted in a thrilling fight. Van won the fight with a unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) in the fight of the year contender.

The duo combined for the most punches (419) that UFC has ever witnessed in a three-round fight. Van has won six fights on trot and is having the best month of his career with a string of positive results. He took out Bruno Gustavo da Silva via a third-round takedown at UFC 316 which was held on June 7. The Burmese-American fighter then continued his winning run, beating Royval on Saturday.

Other Results