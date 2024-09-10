ETV Bharat / sports

UEFA Nations League: Italy Fans Protest Against Israel; Turn Their Backs While National Anthem Was Going On

Budapest (Hungary): Around 50 fans protested against Israel by turning their back while the country’s national anthem was being played in the UEFA Nations League. Before the kick-off of the match between Italy and Israel, 50 Italian fans clad in all-black registered their protest. The Italy fans also held up an Italian flag with the word, Liberta (Freedom) on it. On the other banners shown by the protesting group, there were black slashes.

Because of the conflict with Hamas, Israel has moved its home games to Hungary. Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared close ties between them. Orban has put a ban on solidary protests against Palestine, saying they can harm public safety.

Earlier, Salis was under house arrest and was facing charges for allegedly assaulting far-right demonstrators. But, he was freed from house arrest in June. He was freed as a result of becoming the new member of the European Parliament for the Italian Green and Left Alliance.