UEFA Nations League: Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Portugal To Title; Also Drops Retirement Update

Munich: Portugal secured their second UEFA Nations League title by outplaying Spain 5-3 on penalties after the match resulted in a 2-2 draw. In the final played in Munich, Ronaldo scored a crucial equaliser but was forced off with an injury. The post-match scenes showed him watching his team becoming the first nation to win the trophy twice with tearful eyes.

Both sides attacked intensely at the start of the match. João Neves came close to open the account for Portugal in the opening minutes, while Spain's Pedri and Nico Williams also created chances for their side but none was converted into a goal.

Spain took the lead on the scoresheet in the 21st minute as Martin Zubimendi capitalised on Lamine Yamal’s cross to strike the ball into the back of the net. Portugal produced an equalizer five minutes later as Nuno Mendes beat Oscar Mingueza and scored his first international goal.

However, Spain regained the advantage a few minutes before halftime as Mikel Oyarzabal pounced on Pedri's well-timed pass and made the scoreline 2-1.

Portugal added Rúben Neves and Nelson Semedo as substitutes to boost their attack. Ronaldo levelled the score after the hour mark as he volleyed a deflected cross for Mendes and scored his 938th career goal.

The match was pushed into extra time and Portugal continued to press but none of the teams were able to score the winning goal. Portugal kept their nerves in the penalty shootout and clinched the UEFA Nations League title becoming the first team to do so twice.

Ronaldo’s retirement update

With Ronaldo aged 40 years, there has been a constant talk around his retirement. However, he has stated that he will continue provided he does not get "seriously injured."

"You know how old I am already. Obviously, I'm closer to the end than I was at the beginning, but I have to enjoy every moment. If I don't get seriously injured, I'll keep going," Ronaldo told reporters after the UEFA Nations League win.