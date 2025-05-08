UEFA Champions League : PSG vs Inter Milan Final Lined Up As Ligue 1 Champions Beat Arsenal 2-1

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain held one attack after another in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal against Arsenal and showed a remarkable adaptability to hold off the opponents. They defeated Arsenal by 2-1 on Monday at the Parc des Princes. The Ligue 1 Champions looked shaky early on but they relied on the tactic of counter-attack and solid goalkeeping of Gianluigi Donnarumma. With the triumph, PSG advanced into the final of the competition by beating the opponents 3-1 on aggregate.

The French club has reached the final of Europe's top-tier competitions for only the second time since its inception. They were the runner-up of the competition five years ago.

PSG scored the opening goal of the match in the 27th minute from a set piece. Arsenal cleared a free kick towards the edge of the area. However, the PSG player sent the ball into the path of Fabian Ruiz who hit a stunning half-volley into the back of the net and scored the opening goal of the match. Achraf Hakimi provided a second goal for the team in the 72nd minute to make it 2-0 in the favour of the French Club.

Arsenal, boosted by the return of midfielder Thomas Partey were pressing high and attacking relentlessly. Their hard work paid off soon and the team created two chances soon. However, Declan Rice missed the header once and Gabriel Martinelli’s effort was saved by goalkeeper Donnarumma.

Arsenal finally managed to score a goal in the 76th minute through Bukayo Saka. However, as PSG had beat Arsenal by 1-0 in the first leg of the semi-final, they advanced into the title decider and will play against Inter Milan on May 31 at the Allianz Arena in Munich.