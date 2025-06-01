No Mbappe, No Neymar, No Messi But Still PSG Wins Maiden UEFA Champions League Title

Hyderabad: Paris-Saint German finally achieved the ultimate glory in European football thrashing Inter Milan by 5-0 in the final of the UEFA Champions League to secure their maiden title. A brace from teenager Dsir Dou and contributions from Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Senny Mayulu played a key role in the to lead the team to the title. Also, the team secured the biggest winning margin in the history of the Champions League final.

PSG also became the second French club to lift the title of Champions League after Merseille, who defeated AC Milan in 1993.

Inter Milan, under the leadership of Simone Inzaghi, were under pressure from the start as Dou and the PSG midfield created constant threats. Inter started the game by sitting deep while PSG capitalised on their defensive approach and dictated the play. Vitinha pulled the string in the centre of the attack for PSG while Inter tried to build from the back. However, PSG’s effectiveness in the midfield didn’t allow Inter to create any chances of scoring a goal.

Vitinha played a key role in the opening goal for PSG as he opened Inter’s defence with a precise pass to Dou, who provided a goal-scoring opportunity for Hakimi who tapped it home with ease. Notably, Hakimi chose not to celebrate the goal against his old club out of respect. PSG’s second goal came in the 20th minute as Pacho rescued a corner and Dembl was there to push the pass to Dou. The PSG midfielder’s shot deflected off Di Marco and into the net.

PSG extended their lead in the second half in the 63rd minute as Dembl flicked a ball in creative manner to Vitinha. He made a run through Inter’s midfield before setting up Dou for his brace. Kvaratskhelia made it 4-0 in the 73rd minute while substitute Senni Mayulu scored the team's fifth goal in the 86th minute.