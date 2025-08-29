ETV Bharat / sports

UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw: Liverpool vs Real Madrid To Clash: Chelsea vs Barcelona Match Set Up

Hyderabad: The lineup for the first round of the UEFA Champions League matches has been revealed. The league will feature 36 teams in the second edition with the new format. Earlier, 32 teams used to participate in the tournament, and it was played in a group stage at the start. The draw for the tournament has been completed in Monaco, and the lineup of the matches boasts some of the most exciting clashes. Real Madrid will be up against Liverpool, Barcelona will face Chelsea, and Arsenal will lock horns against Bayern.

Coming into the draw, 36 teams were divided into four pots of nine teams each. Each team will play two teams from their own pool and two teams from the opposing pool. Out of the eight matches, four will be away games while four will be home fixtures. The top eight teams will directly enter the quarterfinals, while the remaining eight spots will be decided amongst teams positioned nine to 24. League matches will be played from September to January.

The first round of matches will be played between September 16 and 18. The draws for the round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals will be held on February 27. The final of the tournament will be played on May 30 at the Puskás Arena in Budapest.

Who will Premier League clubs face?

Liverpool

Real Madrid (home), Inter Milan (away), Atletico Madrid (home), Eintracht Frankfurt (away), PSV (home), Marseille (away), Qarabag (home), Galatasaray (away).

Manchester City