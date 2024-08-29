ETV Bharat / sports

UEFA Champions League Draw 2024/25 Live Streaming And Live Telecast: When And Where To Watch

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 15 hours ago

The UEFA Champions League format is introducing the new format in the 2024-25 season as the tournament to add four teams in the competition. The articles talks about the change in the format and where to watch the live streaming or telecast of the UEFA Champions League 2025 draws.

UEFA Champions League Trophy (AFP)

Hyderabad: A brand new UEFA Champions League format will debut in the 2024-25 season, as the competition moves from 32 to 36 total teams. Instead of creating eight groups of four, as was customary, the teams will now play in one big league. There are four pots consisting of nine teams each. Although each team will be drawn out manually, their fixtures will be decided by an artificial intelligence (AI) software. Real Madrid are the defending UEFA Champions League winners, having won their 15th title in the 2023-24 season.'

When will the UEFA Champions League Draw 2024-25 take place?

The UEFA Champions League Draw 2024-25 will take place on August 29, 2024 (IST).

Where will the UEFA Champions League Draw 2024-25 be held?

The UEFA Champions League Draw 2024-25 will be held at the Grimaldi Forum, Monaco.

What time will the UEFA Champions League Draw 2024-25 start?

The UEFA Champions League Draw 2024-25 will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the UEFA Champions League Draw 2024-25?

The UEFA Champions League Draw 2024-25 will be live telecast on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League Draw 2024-25

The UEFA Champions League Draw 2024-25 will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

