UEFA Champions League: Barcelona Bounce Back From 2-4 Down To Win 5-4 Against Benfica; Secures Berth In Last 16

Lisbon: Courtesy of Raphina’s dramatic winner in stoppage time, Barcelona inked a victory by 5-4 against Benfica in a thrilling encounter on Tuesday. With the win, they ensured a direct qualification in the round of 16 fixture of the tournament.

Benfica took a lead of 4-2 in 15 minutes but Barcelona were up to the task and paved their way back into the contest to stay only three points behind leaders Liverpool.

Vangelis Pavlidis hit a hattrick in the fixture as Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny committed two big mistakes while safeguarding the goalpost. For Barcelona, Robert Lewandowski scored two goals, Eric Garcia scored with a header and Raphinha scored a brace which helped Barca carve a stunning win.

"It was a crazy game... Benfica did well in the first half but we made a lot of mistakes," said Barcelona coach Flick.

"The mentality of the team, they always believe in themselves and this was unbelievable to see. In the second half we created more chances than them and we deserved it."

Liverpool beat Lille

Liverpool defeated Lille by 2-1 and maintained their perfect record in the ongoing season of the Champions League. With the victory, they secured their berth in the round of 16 fixture.

Mohamed Salah made an impressive run to score a goal and help Liverpool take the lead in the match. Lille appeared in more trouble when they had Aissa Mandi sent off in the second half. However, Jonathan David ensured an equaliser for the visitors. Harvey Elliott then scored the winning goal for Liverpool and the hosts won the fixture by 2-1.

The Reds are the only team with a maximum of 21 points from seven matches in the newly introduced format of the Champions League. The team will now skip the playoffs which are going to be held next month and will directly play in the last 16.