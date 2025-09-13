ETV Bharat / sports

India-Pakistan Cricket Match An Insult To National Sentiments: Uddhav

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said playing a cricket match with Pakistan is an insult to national sentiments as Indian soldiers are sacrificing their lives on the borders, and announced protests across Maharashtra.

"Boycotting the Asia Cup match between the two countries, scheduled for Sunday, is an opportunity to convey to the world our stance on terrorism," said Thackeray while addressing a press conference in Mumbai.

The two countries will play a cricket match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 14 for the first time since the Pahalgam terror attack.