India-Pakistan Cricket Match An Insult To National Sentiments: Uddhav

India and Pakistan will play a cricket match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 14 for the first time since the Pahalgam attack.

File photo of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray
File photo of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 13, 2025 at 1:44 PM IST

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said playing a cricket match with Pakistan is an insult to national sentiments as Indian soldiers are sacrificing their lives on the borders, and announced protests across Maharashtra.

"Boycotting the Asia Cup match between the two countries, scheduled for Sunday, is an opportunity to convey to the world our stance on terrorism," said Thackeray while addressing a press conference in Mumbai.

The two countries will play a cricket match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 14 for the first time since the Pahalgam terror attack.

"This cricket match is an insult to national sentiments. Should we be playing cricket with Pakistan while our soldiers sacrifice their lives on the borders?" Thackeray asked. Slamming the BJP-led Central government, Thackeray dubbed the cricket match a joke on patriotism.

Referring to an old meeting between Bal Thackeray and Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad at Matoshree, the Thackeray family's Mumbai residence, Uddhav said, "My father had told Javed Miandad that there will be no cricket till terror acts against India from Pakistan continue."

