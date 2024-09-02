ETV Bharat / sports

Udayanidhi Stalin Felicitates Winners Of Formula 4 Night Car Race In Chennai

Chennai(Tamil Nadu): After initial hiccups owing to technical glitches, the much hyped night Formula-4 street circuit races concluded at Chennai Formula Racing Circuit in Tamil Nadu on Sunday with Sports Minister felicitating the winners of the event, the first night race on a Street Circuit in India.

The second day of the event on Sunday saw the main round competition with three categories, namely F4 Indian Race, Indian Racing League and JK FL GP4.

JK FL GP 4: In the first race in the JK FL GP 4 category, Diljith from the Dark Dawn team stood first by completing eight laps before the race was halted midway due to an accident.

Indian racing league - Race 1 & 2: Hymun won first race in the Indian racing league. She and another player from the same Goan team, Gabrielle Jaycoa, finished second.

In the second race of the Indian Racing League, Alvero, a Portuguese-based Delhi team player, won the first race. Indian hero Sunil Shah from Goa team took second place and Indian player Rishan Raju from Bengaluru team took the third place.