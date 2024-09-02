Udayanidhi Stalin Felicitates Winners Of Formula 4 Night Car Race In Chennai

Chennai(Tamil Nadu): After initial hiccups owing to technical glitches, the much hyped night Formula-4 street circuit races concluded at Chennai Formula Racing Circuit in Tamil Nadu on Sunday with Sports Minister felicitating the winners of the event, the first night race on a Street Circuit in India.
The second day of the event on Sunday saw the main round competition with three categories, namely F4 Indian Race, Indian Racing League and JK FL GP4.
JK FL GP 4: In the first race in the JK FL GP 4 category, Diljith from the Dark Dawn team stood first by completing eight laps before the race was halted midway due to an accident.
Indian racing league - Race 1 & 2: Hymun won first race in the Indian racing league. She and another player from the same Goan team, Gabrielle Jaycoa, finished second.
In the second race of the Indian Racing League, Alvero, a Portuguese-based Delhi team player, won the first race. Indian hero Sunil Shah from Goa team took second place and Indian player Rishan Raju from Bengaluru team took the third place.
Formula 4 Indian Race 1&2: In the first race of the Formula 4 Indian Race, Kochi player Border from Australia secured first place, Veeth Ruhan Alva from Bengal came second and Abhay Mohan from took third place.
Adventure programs of the Tamil Nadu Women's Bike Team were held in between the competitions. Meanwhile, Sports Minister Udayanidhi Stalin witnessed F4 Indian Race 2 and also enjoyed it.
Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and Hyderabad team owner and actor Naga Chaitanya presented prizes to the winners of the second race of the Formula Indian race. In the said competition, Alibai of Hyderabad team from Africa secured the first place, Divi Nandan of Ahmedabad team got the second place and Jaden Barrier stood 3rd.
Meanwhile, former cricketer and Kolkata team owner Saurav Ganguly, Hyderabad team owner Naga Chaitanya, Bollywood actors John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor besides music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja were also atttended the closing ceremony.