Uber Cup 2024: Indian Women’s Team Starts Uber Cup Campaign With 4-1 Win Over Canada

New Delhi: Asian champions India kicked off their Uber Cup campaign with a dominating 4-1 win over Canada in the Group A encounter at Chengdu, China on Saturday.

In the absence of top singles and doubles players, a young contingent led by Ashmita Chaliha had the responsibility of giving India a winning start and the left-handed shuttler showed her mettle.

The world no 53 upset Canada’s Michelle Li, ranked 28 places above her, 26-24, 24-22 in a 42-minute clash that saw the Indian save a total of six game points across the two games.

The doubles combination of Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra then doubled India’s lead with a 21-12, 21-10 win over Catherine Choi and Jeslyn Chow.

Isharani Baruah then put the result beyond doubt as she packed off Wen Yu Zhang 21-13, 21-12 in just 29 minutes to give India an unassailable lead.

Canada finally scored their first point when Jackie Dent and Crystal Lai defeated Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker 21-19, 21-15 in the second doubles rubber.

India’s star in the successful Asian Team Championship campaign, Anmol Kharab then wrapped up the tie with a 21-15, 21-11 win over Eliana Zhang.

The men’s team will kick off their Thomas Cup title defence against Thailand in Group C later in the day.