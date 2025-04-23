Pakistan Pacer Slaps His Own Teammate In Bizarre Wicket Celebration; Medical Attention Rushes On Field

Pakistan: A bizarre incident unfurled during the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Tuesday night during the match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalanders. Ubaid Shah bowled a brilliant spell, but he also caught the attention of the fans on social media. Ubaid hit his teammate by accident while celebrating a wicket, and he was given some medical attention.

The moment unfurled after the right-arm pacer dismissed dangerous-looking Sam Billings during the Qalanders’ were taking down a huge target of 226. Overcome with adrenaline, the 19-year-old spun around and leapt in joy. He accidentally hit wicketkeeper Usman Khan on the head with an open palm.

Usman, wearing a cap and not a helmet, was momentarily dazed and received immediate medical attention from the Multan Camp. A quick medical check confirmed that he could continue, and that put everyone at ease.

The incident caught on camera spread like wildfire across social media and quickly became one of the most discussed topics on the internet.

Ubaid left an immediate impact on the match, taking three wickets for 37 runs and played a key role in the team’s 33-run victory in Multan.

Earlier, Multan had posted 229, which turned out to be too tough for Lahore Qalanders, and the team ended up losing the contest. The team lost wickets at regular intervals and always looked out of the hunt. Fakhar Zaman played a knock of 32 runs from 14 deliveries, but his dismissal resulted in the defeat for the team.