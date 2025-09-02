UAE vs AFG: Rashid Khan Creates History; Muhammad Waseem Overtakes Rohit Sharma In Most Sixes

Hyderabad: Afghanistan, the UAE and Pakistan are involved in a tri-series as preparation for the Asia Cup 2025, starting from September 9. Afghanistan beat the UAE by 38 runs in Sharjah on Monday. Rashid Khan was the star of the show as he bowled an impressive spell and inked his name in the record books as well. The 26-year-old picked 3/21, playing a key role in restricting the UAE to 150/8 in the chase of 189. With his impressive spell, he surpassed Tim Southee’s tally of 164 T20I wickets to become the highest wicket-taker in the shortest format of the sport. Rashid has now taken 165 wickets from 98 matches with an economy of 6.07.

Rashid Khan creates history

Rashid first dismissed Ethan D'Souza with a full delivery on the middle stump, which was missed by the batter in an attempt to play a reverse sweep. He was wrapped on the pads, and the Afghan spinner took his first wicket in the ninth over of the innings. Two overs later, Rashid struck again, dismissing Asif Khan this time with a googly that deceived the batter, and he went back to the pavilion with his stumps shattered. The leg-spinner surpassed Southee in the 15th over of the innings with a leg-break delivery, which was nicked by Dhruv Parashar to the wicketkeeper.

Muhammad Waseem etched his name in the record books

Rashid Khan was not the only one to write his name in the history books. UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem also created history as he surpassed Rohit Sharma to smack the most sixes in T20Is as a captain. He smashed six huge sixes during his knock of 67 runs from 37 deliveries. His trademark power-hitting helped him overtake the Indian captain.

Coming into the match, Waseem had hit 104 sixes as a captain and needed just two to overtake Rohit, who has blasted 105 T20I sixes as a captain. With five sixes, he not only broke the record but also created a gap of five sixes between the two batters.

Afghanistan win by 38 runs

Batting first, Sediqullah Atal (54) and Ibrahim Zadran (63) scored fifties, helping the team post 188/4 on the scoreboard. Karim Janat amassed an unbeaten 23 runs from 10 deliveries. Muhammad Rohid and Saghir Khan picked up two wickets each. Chasing the target of 189, captain Muhammad Waseem (67) and Rahul Chopra (Not Out 52) played handy knocks but they were not enough to take the UAE over the finish line.