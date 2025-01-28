U19 Women's T20 World Cup: India's Gongadi Trisha Smashes Historic First-Ever Century

Kuala Lumpur: India’s 19-year-old batter Gongadi Trisha scripted history by becoming the first batter to score a hundred in the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup history. The right-hander achieved the feat in India’s Super Six-stage match against Scotland at the Bayuemas Oval here on Tuesday, January 28. Trisha reached the landmark of 53 balls and raised her arms while celebrating in joy.

India were asked to bat first, Trisha nudged the last ball of the 18th over bowled by Maisie Maceira for a single through backward point to reach her three-figure score. She also recorded the highest score in the history of the championship, going past England batter Grace Scrivens’ 93 against Ireland in the previous edition.

Trisha stayed unbeaten on 110 runs off 59 balls, laced with 13 fours and four sixes. On the back of her knock, India racked up a massive score of 208 for one. Trisha also sitched a huge 147-run partnership for the opening wicket with G Kamalini, who made 51 runs off 42 balls with nine fours before Maceira accounted for her wicket in the 14th over.

The 19-year-old Trisha was the leading run-getter in the Under-19 Women’s Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur. In five matches, Trisha amassed 159 runs at an average of 53 and a strike-rate of 120.45, helping India win the tournament with an unbeaten run. Trisha is also the leading run-scorer in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup.

Trisha was a part of the Indian team that won the Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in 2023 where she made 116 runs at an average of 23.20 and a strike-rate of 108.41 with a highest score of 57 against Scotland at Willowmoore Park B Field in Benoni.

Trisha had registered her name in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction, setting the base price at INR 10 lakhs but no team bid for her.