U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Niki Prasad To Lead 15-Member India Squad

Hyderabad: India has announced a 15-member team for the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup which is scheduled to be played from January 18 to February 2 in Malaysia. Niki Prasad who recently led the Indian side to the trophy in the recently held inaugural ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup. There are 14 players from the Asia Cup-winning team with Sanika Chalke being named as the vice-captain. The sole change in the team is fast bowler Vaishnavi S replacing Nandhana S, who is on the standby list alongside Ira J and Anadi T.

Defending Champions India are placed along with Malaysia, the West Indies, and Sri Lanka. They will start their campaign on January 19 with the fixture against West Indies on January 19 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

16 teams will be divided into four groups of four teams each in the tournament. The top three sides from each group will storm into the Super Six stage.

Along with India, traditional powerhouses Australia, England, South Africa and New Zealand alongside Bangladesh, Ireland, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Malaysia have earned automatic qualification as hosts while Nepal, Nigeria, Samoa, Scotland and the USA have qualified for the competition through regional tournaments.

India U19 Squad: Niki Prasad (captain), Sanika Chalke (vice-captain), Ishwari Awasare, G Trisha, Mithila Vinod, Parunika Sisodiya, Kamalini G (wicketkeeper), Bhavika Ahire (wicketkeeper), Joshitha VJ, Sonam Yadav, Kesari Drithi, Aayushi Shukla, Anandita Kishor, MD Shabnam, Vaishnavi S

India standby players: Nandhana S, Ira J, Anadi T