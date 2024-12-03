ETV Bharat / sports

WATCH: How Nepal Bowler's Celebration Turns Disaster In U-19 Asia Cup?

Nepal U-19 cricket team bowler Yuvraj Khatri faced a weird incident on the field as he got himself injured while celebrating a wicket.

U-19 Asia Cup
File Photo: Nepal Cricket Team (Getty Images)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Dubai (UAE): Nepal cricket team bowler Yuvraj Khatri suffered a freak accident during the ongoing U-19 Asia Cup fixture against Bangladesh. He was in brilliant form in the match taking four wickets but his happiness was soon converted into sadness as he suffered an injury while celebrating a wicket.

Bangladesh U19 won by five wickets

Bangladesh U-19 chose to bowl after winning the toss and their bowlers justified the decision from the skipper Md Azizul Hakim Tamin. They bundled out Nepal on a total of 141 as Iqbal Hossain Emmon, Al Fahad and Md Rizan Hossan picked two wickets each. Bangladesh then hunted down the target in 28.4 overs to win the fixture. Skipper Md Azizul Hakim Tamin played a knock of unbeaten 52 runs while Zawad Abrar amassed 59 runs during his stay at the crease.

Yuvraj Khatri gets injured

Khatri picked up four wickets and dismantled the opposition's top order but his happiness didn’t last for a longer duration. After picking up the fourth wicket of the day, Yuvraj tried to replicate Imran Tahir’s running celebration. However, while running he ended up twisting his left foot and fell to the ground. His teammates looked quite concerned and a physio was called on the field to check the injury. Yuvraj was carried away from the ground by his teammates and Nepal ended up losing the match.

Bangladesh are in the second position in the points table with two wins from two matches while Nepal is in the third place losing both the games they played so far.

